By Venus N Msyani

Zambia is looking for a leader who has a thick skin when it comes to criticism. President Hakainde Hichilema is proving to be not the one. Hence not a bad idea to start grooming him for a smooth exit.

Almost every day there is a report of arrest or harassment in relation to defamation of the president.

The latest is the arrest of Patriots for Economic Progress President Sean Tembo. The PeP leader is alleged to have used his Facebook page to defame President Hakainde Hichilema.

Another well-known critic has gone on what looks like a temporally exile. The EEP leader Chilufya Tayali is complaining of living a fugitive life under new dawn administration.

Upon arrival to South Africa, Mr. Tayali informed his followers that his lawyer has informed him that police are looking for him. He said the journey has saved him.

Mr. Tayali has been repeatedly quoted saying he is very sure police will be waiting for him at the airport when he returns back home to Zambia.

“LET ME ENJOY MYSELF BEFORE I GO BACK HOME TO STEP FATHER WHO IS TREATING US VERY BALLY. I WILL SOON JOIN YOU MY BROTHER SEAN TEMBO. “

The Economic and Equity Party (EEP) president Chilufya Tayali added on his Facebook on Sunday.

Unnecessary arrests costed the Patriotic Front (PF) presidency. If this continues, prediction that Hichilema is a one term president will start making sense.

The worry is that United Party for National Development (UPND) has a known history of refusing to accept defeat in elections. It is possible they will not easily accept defeat if they lose 2026 election.

They won the 2021 general election. Despite that went on and petitioned almost all parliamentary seats lost to the opposition. It tells us that had UPND lost presidency, they wouldn’t have accepted lose.

The point is, Zambians should start grooming Hichilema for a smooth exit. Even if he wins the 2026 election, the problem won’t be over.

Former president Edgar Lungu has been the theme for UPND politics and it appears he will remain to be throughout UPND rule.

Lungu went for what UPND call a third term. It should be enough to ring a bell. Very obvious UPND will use that to give a shot on HH third term bide. Ending up in a rough exit.

It is not a bad idea to start grooming President Hakainde Hichilema for a smooth exit.