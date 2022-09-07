The Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) and the Pentecostal Assemblies of God (PAOG) Zambia have condemned the Lusaka July Fashion Festival held over the weekend for violating national values.

Some stakeholders have accused the Lusaka July of promoting homosexuality in the country in the name of fashion exhibition.

In a written statement, CCZ General Secretary Fr. Emmanuel Chikoya without being specific said the Lusaka July event portrayed un-Zambian acts.

Fr. Chikoya has since called on the government, its members and the general public to uphold Zambia’s national values.

“The Council of Churches in Zambia wishes to condemn in the strongest terms activities that violets our values as a nation. This comes in view of the recent happening in the country in particular the July festival that has attracted social media attention and cross examinations from different stakeholders in the country because of the un-Zambian acts that were portrayed at the event.The future of this country largely depends on the values we impart on the youths who are believed to be the future generation. These values are essential in whatever stage of life we are in and most adults have the values that were instilled during childhood and these form fundamentals in one’s life,” Fr. Chikoya stated.

“The nation must understand that moral values become the basis for decision making in life and without these values children’s lives maybe directionless. Our call as CCZ is that parents and caregivers should imbibe strong moral values in children that will give them good moral standing in society. The Council believes the Church has a huge responsibility to provide morale knowledge to our children and the community at large as early as possible and to nurture them into responsible individuals in society. CCZ therefore, calls on the government, all its members and the general public to uphold our values as a nation,” Fr. Chikoya remarked.

Meanwhile, the Pentecostal Assemblies of God – Zambia (PAOGZ) Council of Bishops has described the Lusaka July as a strange event with strange activities.

Bishops Council General Secretary Brian Bwalya said the Church is saying no to indecent and detestable lifestyles alleged promoted during the Lusaka July event.

Bishop Bwalya emphasized that fashion should not be indecent as portrayed at the controversial event.

“The 3rd September event, dubbed “Lusaka July”, was an unprecedented occasion that not only raised eye brows but has had different sections of the Zambian community talking. Everything about the event had more questions than answers. The dressing looked strange where in some cases, it was amounting to almost nudity. Much more than all that, having men clad in female attire made suggestions of what has been observed in other countries where the LGBTQI communities have had similar events.As a church community, we are alive to the fact that attempts have been made in the past and are still being made to establish and support LGBTQI activities and events to promote their detestable lifestyles. We wish to put it on record that such behaviour, even under the guise of fashion, will not be tolerated in the Zambian community. It is clear to all perceptive observers that the infamous event in reference is an attempt to make homosexuality and related activities more tolerable and eventually acceptable to the populace. However, it must be noted that the Zambian law in its current form criminalizes homosexuality and related unnatural acts in the Penal Code Chapter 87 and section 155,” Bishop Bwalya said.

“While the organizers of the “Lusaka July” have attempted to defend it as a Fashion event, we counsel that Fashion shouldn’t be indecent. Therefore, no matter how disguised such activities are going to be, the church shall take necessary action to protect the cherished values of our Christian nation and courageously defend the very core of the fundamentals of strong family lives. We further wish to warn the promoters, and sponsors and participants alike that they shall continue to be seriously censored if and when such acts of sheer disregard of our culture are wantonly idolized or practiced. We urge law enforcers to do their part when deliberate breaches of abiding laws are selfevident. We seize this opportunity to call upon the nation, once again, to stand up for the family for the sake of posterity. The scriptures are clear: Nehemiah 4:14 – “After I looked things over, I stood up and said to the nobles, the officials, and the rest of the people, “Don’t be afraid of them. Remember the Lord, who is great and awesome, and fight for your families, your sons and your daughters, your wives and your homes.”May God bless our great nation,” Bishop Bwalya concluded.

Organisers of the Lusaka July have defended the event saying it was not promoting homosexuality.