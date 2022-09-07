9.5 C
No Woman should Die while Giving Birth-Masebo

By Chief Editor
The Ministry of Health is working towards the implementation of a policy that will ensure that all health facilities in the country have access to maternity annexes.

Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo stated that the Ministry is working on the enactment of President Hakainde Hichilema’s policy directive aimed at addressing maternal mortality, as no mother deserved to die while giving birth.

“Transport is very important for quality service delivery, because where transport is absent, the health service delivery remains a pipe dream” Ms Masebo stated

The Minister noted with concern the plight of expecting mothers in rural settings who have to cover long distances to access maternal health services, hence highlighting the need for proper transportation.

Ms Masebo commended the Kasempa Local Authorities for creating an enabling environment for investors in the locality to plough back to the community and support provision of health services to the people.

Ms Masebo cited this when Mayfair Global Logistics handed over a motorbike to the Ministry at Ndeke House in Lusaka, which will be sent to Nyoka Rural Health Center of Kasempa District.

And Kasempa Council Chairperson Brian Kakonkanya said that the equipment was appropriate for the terrain, adding that motorcycles were suitable for narrow roads in the catchment area.

“People in Nyoka have been waiting for this equipment since the construction of the health facility in November 2021,” Mr Kakonkanya said

Meanwhile, Acting Director Public Health Dr Angel Mwiche noted that the donated equipment was ideal for community outreaches, immunization programmes and delivery supplies within the catchment area of health facilities.

The handover of the motorbike was graced by Kasempa Council Chairperson Brian Kakonkanya, Lusaka Mayor Chilando Chitangala, Honda Managing Director Nicholas Comana and Directors from the Ministry of Health.

