Here are some Wednesday football briefs.

=MUTAPA IS ZAMBIA U23 COACH

Osward Mutapa has been appointed Zambia U23 coach.

Mutapa will have a rich bench of assistants at his disposal led by former Zesco United coach Tenant Chembo, Power Dynamos coach Mwenya Chipepo and Boyd Mulwanda of Kansanshi Dynamos.

2012 AFCON winning captain Christopher Katongo is the physical trainer while Kalililo Kakonje is the team’s goalkeeper coach.

The bench gets straight to work ahead of October’s 2023 U23 AFCON second round qualifier against Sierra Leone.

Meanwhile, former Zambia U16 coach Chisi Mbewe is the new Zambia U20 coach.

Mbewe will be assisted Nkana assistant trainer George Chilufya and Zesco assistant coach Alfred Lupiya while Emmanuel Mschili will be the goalkeeper coach.

=SHEPOLOPOLO FACE TANZANIA IN COSAFA WOMENS SEMIS

Defending champions Tanzania on Wednesday out-gunned Malawi 3-1 to advance to the 2022 COSAFA Women’s Cup semifinals at the ongoing tournament in South Africa.

Tanzania will face Zambia in the last four on September 9 in Port Elizabeth.

Friday’s meeting will be a repeat of the 2021semifinal that ended 1-1 and Tanzania won 3-2 on post-match penalties en route to the guest side lifting the Southern Africa regional women’s crown.