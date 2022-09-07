9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, September 7, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Zambia Seeks $8.4 Billion in Debt Relief Under IMF Bailout

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Economy Zambia Seeks $8.4 Billion in Debt Relief Under IMF Bailout
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia’s government has asked its external creditors to provide debt relief amounting to $8.4 billion for the period 2022-25, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday.

The IMF program published Tuesday is the first time the fund provides details on the level of debt relief it has asked Zambia to negotiate as a precondition for a $1.3 billion bailout its board approved last week.

The IMF said “some additional debt relief” was also needed for the period 2026-31, without giving details.

Zambia’s overall public debt stood at 126% of GDP last year and was expected to decline to 104.7% by the end of 2025, the IMF said.

Previous articleElephant census under way in Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana, Namibia and Angola

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Zambia Seeks $8.4 Billion in Debt Relief Under IMF Bailout

Zambia's government has asked its external creditors to provide debt relief amounting to $8.4 billion for the period 2022-25,...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government is creating more Jobs-Tambatamba

Economy Chief Editor - 0
The Minister of Labour and Social Security, Brenda Tambatamba has said her tour of the Northern Circuit which started from Chinsali, Kasama, Mansa and...
Read more

JCTR calls on Government to develop aggressive home grown solutions to economic growth

Economy Chief Editor - 4
The Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) is asking the Government to develop aggressive home grown solutions to economic growth besides the International Monetary...
Read more

Government to Publish Full details of IMF deal, Fertilizer subsidies Intact-Finance Minister

Economy Chief Editor - 10
Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane has said that Government will publish the full details of the US$1.3 billion IMF bailout package this week to ensure...
Read more

Zambia positions itself a net exporter of power in the region

Economy Chief Editor - 12
Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary Francesca Zyambo says Government's focus in the energy sector was changing towards the promotion of increased investment in renewable...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.