Just Slim’s second single of the year is a collaborative effort with Mr. COG and Kreative Nativez who feature both as producers and artists. Ku Macha is an uptempo fusion of Amapiano and House music. Just Slim’s vocals are typically immaculate and are matched by spectacular production.

Ku Macha is romance on an Afrofusion beat with Just Slim telling his partner of his desire to appreciate her so she should forget her troubles; wear her favourite dress and join him in dancing until the wee hours of the morning.

This song will lift your spirits and is exactly what you’re looking to add to your playlist if you’re in the mood to dance!

DIGITAL STREAMING PLATFORM LINKS: https://song.link/y/iQsNkvu0Z3g