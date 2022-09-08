Government says a number of interventions are being implemented towards enhancing the digital transformation in the country.

ZANIS reports that Minister of Technology and Science, Felix Mutati said the introduction of the Start-up Bill of 2022 to promote Investments in innovation, research and development is one of the interventions being implemented.

Speaking at a media breakfast meeting in Lusaka, Mr. Mutati said once enacted into law, the bill will provide a legal framework to strengthen the coordination mechanisms of start-ups and financing through the venture capital financing for young innovators and entrepreneurs among others.

He stated that passing of the bill by Parliament during the next sitting will place Zambia as the fourth African country to have a Start-up Bill implemented.

“The impact of the Start-up legal framework will stimulate innovation among young people and contribute to enhancing socio-economic development and fostering industrialization in Zambia,” Mr. Mutati said.

The Minister noted the importance of technology to transform economies, hence his ministry has set up measurable objectives to become a regional hub.

He further revealed the approval by Cabinet to have the cyber security and cybercrimes Act No. 2 of 2021 amended.

Mr. Mutati said this will enhance provisions on combating cybercrime, so that nothing stands in the way of digital transformation.

And Minister of Small and Medium Enterprise Development, Elias Mubanga said it is government’s desire to ensure people have the relevant skills that contribute to the development of the country.

Mr. Mubanga said his ministry through the Citizen Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) is offering entrepreneurs and innovators support through the recently announced financial products that are targeting start-ups and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

He therefore encouraged the MSMEs across the country to take advantage of the funds and apply before the deadline on September 23, 2022.

Mr. Mubanga also disclosed the introduction of the annual MSMEs Presidential awards, which will be given as prize monies to deserving entrepreneurs and cooperative enterprises as grants to boost their businesses.

“The right skills and an entrepreneurship mindset are critical if our citizens are to significantly contribute to job and wealth creation,” Mr. Mubanga said.

And Infratel Chief Executive Officer, Evans Silavwe emphasized on the importance of enhancing digital services especially in rural areas.

Meanwhile, MTN group of companies Senior Vice president, Ebenezer Asante said it was time for the private sector to partner with government in growing the model for development.

Mr. Asante assured that MTN will play its role through tech-business in order to achieve the government’s vision, goals and agenda in delivering the aspirations of the people.

Agripredict Solutions Chief Executive Officer, Casandra Mtini is happy to provide intelligent agriculture data for farmers using digital tools.

Ms. Mtini is hopeful that the expansion of digital solutions is capable of improving the agriculture sector.