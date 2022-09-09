The government says it is elated with the progress and good workmanship being exhibited by Suscon construction company at the ongoing construction of Mpepo mini Hospital in Kanchibiya District.

Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Henry Mukungule says the project once completed will significantly help reduce the challenges of inadequate health facilities that Kanchibiya residents have been facing for a longtime now.

Speaking when he visited the project yesterday, Mr Mukungule reiterated government’s commitment to ensuring that all citizens have easy access to health facilities across the District and Province at large.

The Health facility once operational will significantly help reduce the maternity deaths the area has been experiencing.

“ The construction of the Mpepo Mini hospital which has now reached at 87 percent is a great milestone to Kanchibiya residents towards the provision of quality health care, “ he said.

The Permanent Secretary said Government is ready to send some of the newly employed Health workers to the new facility once it is completed and commissioned.

“The four staff houses being constructed at the Mini Hospital are not enough and Government will in due course consider constructing more houses at Hospital,” said Mr. Mukungule .

Meanwhile, Kanchibiya District Commissioner Chrispin Chilekwa disclosed all the medical equipment and materials needed for Hospital to begin operating once completed are already secured.

Mr Chilekwa said it is government’ desire to see to it that the universe health coverage, which demands that all people should have access to health facilities is achieve in the Country.

“Am urging the residents here to protect this infrastructure jealously, “said Mr. Chilekwa.

Meanwhile Suscon Site Manager Lupindi Sichilongo disclosed that the construction of Mini Hospital will completed by the end of this month..

“Am very confident that all the remaining 13 percent work works will be completed within the set time,” said Mr. Sichilongo.