9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, September 9, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Government pleased with Mpepo Mini Hospital construction works

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Headlines Government pleased with Mpepo Mini Hospital construction works
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The government says it is elated with the progress and good workmanship being exhibited by Suscon construction company at the ongoing construction of Mpepo mini Hospital in Kanchibiya District.

Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Henry Mukungule says the project once completed will significantly help reduce the challenges of inadequate health facilities that Kanchibiya residents have been facing for a longtime now.

Speaking when he visited the project yesterday, Mr Mukungule reiterated government’s commitment to ensuring that all citizens have easy access to health facilities across the District and Province at large.

The Health facility once operational will significantly help reduce the maternity deaths the area has been experiencing.

“ The construction of the Mpepo Mini hospital which has now reached at 87 percent is a great milestone to Kanchibiya residents towards the provision of quality health care, “ he said.

The Permanent Secretary said Government is ready to send some of the newly employed Health workers to the new facility once it is completed and commissioned.

“The four staff houses being constructed at the Mini Hospital are not enough and Government will in due course consider constructing more houses at Hospital,” said Mr. Mukungule .

Meanwhile, Kanchibiya District Commissioner Chrispin Chilekwa disclosed all the medical equipment and materials needed for Hospital to begin operating once completed are already secured.

Mr Chilekwa said it is government’ desire to see to it that the universe health coverage, which demands that all people should have access to health facilities is achieve in the Country.

“Am urging the residents here to protect this infrastructure jealously, “said Mr. Chilekwa.

Meanwhile Suscon Site Manager Lupindi Sichilongo disclosed that the construction of Mini Hospital will completed by the end of this month..

“Am very confident that all the remaining 13 percent work works will be completed within the set time,” said Mr. Sichilongo.

Previous articleUncensored initiation ceremony teachings blamed for teen pregnancies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Government pleased with Mpepo Mini Hospital construction works

The government says it is elated with the progress and good workmanship being exhibited by Suscon construction company at...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

National Heart Disease Hospital performing well

Health Chief Editor - 7
The National Heart Disease Hospital, which has been in existence for over a year now, has so far conducted over 100 various cardiac diseases...
Read more

The government releases K6 million for Ndola Teaching Hospital

Health Chief Editor - 4
The government has released six million Kwacha to Ndola Teaching Hospital on the Copperbelt for infrastructure rehabilitation. Copperbelt province Minister Elisha Matambo disclosed to ZANIS...
Read more

Hospital to start using the Colposcopy machine to collect evidence on sexual assault cases

Health Chief Editor - 5
Mazabuka General Hospital is set to start using the Colonoscopy machine to enhance the evidence on sexual assault cases in the courts of law. Zambia...
Read more

Central PS calls for interventions to reduce maternal mortality

Health Chief Editor - 0
Central Province Permanent Secretary (PS), Milner Mwanakampwe has called on health workers in the area to identify and implement effective interventions that would reduce...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.