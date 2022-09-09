South African party Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has come out to sensationally downplay the ongoing world-mourning of United Kingdom Queen Elizabeth II.

In a statement on Friday, the party led by activist Julius Malema historically recalled the reign of Queen Elizabeth and that of her predecessors in regard to the colonization of Africa and other countries around the world intimating that leaders ought not to paint a rosy picture of her reign.

“Elizabeth ascended to the throne in 1952, reigning for 70 years as a head of an institution built up, sustained, and living off a brutal legacy of dehumanization of millions of people across the world,” read the statement.

“We do not mourn the death of Elizabeth, because to us her death is a reminder of a very tragic period in this country and Africa’s history.

The renowned activist group further referred to former British colonies in Africa including South Africa claiming that according to them, the current political instability and poverty should be attributed to the colonization of Britain.

“Britain, under the leadership of the royal family, took over control of this territory that would become South Africa in 1795 from Batavian control, and took permanent control of the territory in 1806,” read the statement.

“From that moment onwards, native people of this land have never known peace, nor have they ever enjoyed the fruits of the riches of this land, riches which were and still are utilized for the enrichment of the British royal family and those who look like them.

EFF likewise cited the actions of Sir John Cradock, Cecil John Rhodes in Zimbabwe and Zambia and the torture of Kenyan Mau Mau for their resistance to Britain’s rule during their quest for freedom.

“It was also the British royal family that sanctioned the actions of Cecil John Rhodes, who plundered this country, Zimbabwe and Zambia. In Kenya, Britain built concentration camps and suppressed with such inhumane brutality the Mau Mau rebellion, killing Dedan Kimathi on the 18th of February 1957, while Elizabeth was already Queen,” EFF stated.

Consequently, the Julius Malema-led party faulted the Queen for her lack of acknowledgement of the atrocities alleging that she never regretted the brutality inflicted by Britain in the pre-colonial era.

“During her 70-year reign as Queen, she never once acknowledged the atrocities that her family inflicted on native people that Britain invaded across the world. She willingly benefited from the wealth that was attained from the exploitation and murder of millions of people across the world,” noted the party.

“The British Royal family stands on the shoulders of millions of slaves who were shipped away from the continent to serve the interests of racist white capital accumulation, at the centre of which lies the British royal family.”