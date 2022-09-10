9.5 C
No maternal death in Shibuyunji since January

By Chief Editor
Health authorities in Shibuyunji district in Central Province have disclosed that the area has not recorded any maternal deaths in the last nine months of 2022.

Shibuyunji District Health Director, Christopher Lengwe, said Shibuyunji has recorded zero maternal deaths since the year began.

Dr. Lelngwe said the department is working closely with key community gatekeepers such as traditional leaders, Safe Motherhood Action Groups (SMAGs), the church as well as other partners to disseminate information on the importance of antenatal and delivering from hospitals.

He told ZANIS that government, through the Ministry of Health, is eager to put measures in place to reduce maternal deaths.

Dr. Lengwe stated that strengthened stakeholder engagement in combating maternal deaths such as holding maternal and child health quarterly data review meetings, has proven to be a maternal death prevention measure.

He added that the district health management makes monthly budgets to procure essential drugs and medical commodities that are needed for all medical conditions with great priority to maternal adolescents and child health services.

He said this is done in order to improve performance in antenatal care aimed at preventing avoidable deaths.

Meanwhile, Shibuyunji District Commissioner, Alfred Shaputu, has commended the Ministry of Health for sensitising expectant mothers on the importance of delivering at health centres, a move he said which has caused a drop in the maternal date rate.

He has since called on the women in the district to continue visiting health facilities to seek medical attention whenever they fall pregnant and take antenatal services.

