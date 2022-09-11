9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, September 11, 2022
President Hichilema paid a surprise visit to a resident in Ndola’s Kabushi constituency

By Chief Editor
We all get those surprise visitors but this was experienced at a whole new level when a couple in Kabushi constituency received an unexpected presidential visit from President Hichilema yesterday.Ruth Ngoma and Francis Chisoso the parents of triplets born last year in Ndola’s Lubuto Township welcomed the President into their home.

Francis Chisoso thanked the President for visiting his family, a moment he said he will always treasure.He pleaded with President to help him with a job for him to take care of his family including his mother in law who had been keeping him.The President directed the Provincial Minister, Elisha Matambo to find a way of helping the family.

Later the President interacted with several residents in the neighborhood and promised to visit them today to share some of the challenges.

The President is in Kabushi Constituency to drum up support for UPND Candidate Bernard Kanengo in the forthcoming Kabushi Parliamentary by election.

President Hichilema said it was particularly fulfilling to sit with some households and share in their the daily experiences.

” We sat with a family that God Almighty has blessed with triplets. We committed that with my wife Mutinta, we will support the family in addition to the government support in form of free education among other challenges,” President Hichilema said.

During a walk about the President said it was evident the people of Kabushi need improved road network, safe and clean drinking water among others. President Hichilema said UPND is committed to alleviating these challenges as that is the reason why they were elected into office.

“We are convinced that no matter the challenges before us, together we shall triumph,” he said

