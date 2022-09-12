9.5 C
Barbara Banda: Shepolopolo Honoured To Make Zambians Smile

Shepolopolo Zambia striker and captain Barbara Banda says the team is honoured to have made the fans happy after lifting their debut COSAFA Women’s Cup title.

Zambia beat hosts and record 7-time champions South Africa 1-0 in extra-time on Sunday at Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Nelson Mandela Bay to lift their debut COSAFA Women’s Cup crown.

Four-time bronze medal winners Shepolopolo’s only other final appearance came in 2019 when they lost 1-0 to South Africa.

“It feels so amazing to lift the cup, it is just so amazing, and we happy to have put a smile on the faces of the Zambian people,” Barbara said.

“It has not been easy but I think we put in every effort as a team. We have worked hard as a team and I think we deserve the Cup.”

Barbara also ended the tournament with the Golden Boot after scoring 10 out of Zambia’s 14 goals at the regional tournament.

She also took home the Best Player accolade.

Zambia’s COSAFA Women’s Cup triumph comes after they also qualified to the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time following their semifinal placing at the 2022 Women’s AFCON in Morocco where they finished third.

Shepolopolo are heading to next July’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand together with Morocco, Nigeria and newly crowned WAFCON champions South Africa.

