9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, September 12, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Three women arrested for enticing a mental patient to drink alcohol before engaging in a sexual act

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
General News Three women arrested for enticing a mental patient to drink alcohol before...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Three women in Kitwe have been arrested by the Police for enticing a mental patient to drink alcohol before engaging in a sexual act.

And capturing and circulating a video of one of them having sex with a mentally defied man.

The three women are detained in lawful custody and charged with two counts of making and circulation of obscene matter and having carnal knowledge of an imbecile or person with a mental illness.

Copperbelt Province Commanding Officer Sharon Zulu stated that the three (3) suspects have been identified as Thandiwe Phiri 43 years, Kangwa Chembeya and Mary Mugala, all of Mindolo area.

The matter is alleged to have occurred yesterday September 4th, 2022 at 14:00 hours in Mindolo market in which a concerned member of the public reported to the Police.

Ms Zulu cited that according to the law, Making and Circulation of Obscene matter/Material is against Section 59 (1)(a)(b) of Cyber Security and Cyber Crime Act No. 2 of 2021, and having Carnal knowledge of an imbeciles or Person with Mental illness is against Section 139 Cap 87 of the laws of Zambia.

“The three women have since been detained,” Ms Zulu stated

Brief facts of the matter are that, on 4th September, 2022 around 14:00 hours, the three women were drinking beer at the house they share in Mindolo, and as they were drinking, the three called the victim, a mental patient who stays within their area and gave him beers to drink and when he got drunk, they enticed him to have carnal knowledge with Ms Phiri while Ms Chimbeya took a video of the act.

Ms Zulu added that, after the act, Ms Chembeya kept the video in her phone, which she later circulated on social media yesterday.

“Members of the public saw the said video on social media and reported to the police,” she noted

She explained that upon receipt of the report, the Police followed up the matter and managed to apprehend the three women behind the video.

Ms Zulu has since appealed to the Community who may know the relatives to the victim to come forward.

Ms Zulu further explained that arrangements to have the victim examined and ascertain his mental disorder condition are being made.

Previous articleWhy this Desperation to Rob Lusambo and Malanji?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Three women arrested for enticing a mental patient to drink alcohol before engaging in a sexual act

Three women in Kitwe have been arrested by the Police for enticing a mental patient to drink alcohol before...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Lusaka councillor submits list of unplanned structures that should be demolished in Makeni

General News Chief Editor - 3
Lusaka's Makeni Villa ward 14 councillor Fred Mumba has submitted to the Planning Department of Lusaka City Council-LCC cases of unplanned structures that are...
Read more

154 Civil Servants retired in national interest under PF rule to be reinstated

General News Chief Editor - 7
The committee appointed by President Hakainde Hichilema to review appeals from former public workers who were retired in national interest by former president Edgar...
Read more

Keeping girls in school the best – Kabika

General News Chief Editor - 1
Government says the free education policy being implemented has reduced the likelihood of girls being married off. Gender Division permanent secretary Mainga Kabika...
Read more

ZNBS refutes claims of alleged theft of funds by Directors through private payroll

General News Chief Editor - 1
The Zambia National Building Society refutes claims by some sections of society, especially the media, who published an article that some Directors at the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.