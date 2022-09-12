Three women in Kitwe have been arrested by the Police for enticing a mental patient to drink alcohol before engaging in a sexual act.

And capturing and circulating a video of one of them having sex with a mentally defied man.

The three women are detained in lawful custody and charged with two counts of making and circulation of obscene matter and having carnal knowledge of an imbecile or person with a mental illness.

Copperbelt Province Commanding Officer Sharon Zulu stated that the three (3) suspects have been identified as Thandiwe Phiri 43 years, Kangwa Chembeya and Mary Mugala, all of Mindolo area.

The matter is alleged to have occurred yesterday September 4th, 2022 at 14:00 hours in Mindolo market in which a concerned member of the public reported to the Police.

Ms Zulu cited that according to the law, Making and Circulation of Obscene matter/Material is against Section 59 (1)(a)(b) of Cyber Security and Cyber Crime Act No. 2 of 2021, and having Carnal knowledge of an imbeciles or Person with Mental illness is against Section 139 Cap 87 of the laws of Zambia.

“The three women have since been detained,” Ms Zulu stated

Brief facts of the matter are that, on 4th September, 2022 around 14:00 hours, the three women were drinking beer at the house they share in Mindolo, and as they were drinking, the three called the victim, a mental patient who stays within their area and gave him beers to drink and when he got drunk, they enticed him to have carnal knowledge with Ms Phiri while Ms Chimbeya took a video of the act.

Ms Zulu added that, after the act, Ms Chembeya kept the video in her phone, which she later circulated on social media yesterday.

“Members of the public saw the said video on social media and reported to the police,” she noted

She explained that upon receipt of the report, the Police followed up the matter and managed to apprehend the three women behind the video.

Ms Zulu has since appealed to the Community who may know the relatives to the victim to come forward.

Ms Zulu further explained that arrangements to have the victim examined and ascertain his mental disorder condition are being made.