The government has re-emphasised the need for refresher orientation programmes for public workers for effective service delivery in the civil service.

Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Henry Mukungule says timely training programmes in the civil service are vital to the public workers in ensuring that professionalism is upheld while executing Government duties.

Speaking during a capacity building programme for public workers by the National School of Government held at Mwiluzi Lodge in Chinsali Monday, the Permanent Secretary charged that Government officers need to be continually equipped with proper guidelines on operations of the civil service.

Government aims at improving efficiency in the public service through capacity building programmes in a bid to counter inefficiency connotation in the public service.

To ensure that the reputation of the government is protected, the new dawn government saw it prudent to establish the National School of Government to institute professionalism in the public service through experiential learning.

“Today’s public requires organisations to be more creative and innovative, which cannot happen without having a committed and loyal employee base”, He added.

And National School of Government Executive Director, Tobias Mumbika said the institution has so far trained over 15 facilitators at national level to ensure successful training activities are achieved.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy on the Permanent Secretary at his office, Dr. Mumbika said the main focus of the capacity building is to develop training materials and equipping participants with skills to train public service workers as well as selected employees in the private sector.

Muchinga Province is the fourth province where the five – day programme is being undertaken.

Meanwhile, one of the participants, Viachi Kapila said the training will help promote accountability as well as ethical conduct in the civil service.

Mr. Kapila also charged that he will greatly benefit from the training through enhanced service delivery.