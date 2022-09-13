The government through the Ministry of Health has built and commissioned the Kasenga Mini Hospital in Chipangali District of Eastern Province at a total cost of One point five million United States Dollars.

Chipangali Town Council Chairperson Maxson Nkhoma highlighted that the government still remains committed to protect the citizenry against the effects of COVID-19 on both economy and social wellbeing.

Speaking during the official opening of the Kasenga Mini hospital and the launch of the COVID-19 second round vaccination campaign in Kasenga Ward, Mr Nkhoma stated that Chipangali district has been conducting surveillance against COVID-19 as part of the response to this pandemic through testing and management of cases in hospitals and homes.

“Chipangali district had recorded more than 2,153 cases of COVID-19, with six (6) deaths since the pandemic started,” Mr Nkhoma noted

Mr Nkhoma said that although the district has made tremendous gains with the vaccination programmes, more work needs to be done in order for the district to reach the national target of 70 percent adding that the 36 percent that the district has achieved needs more enhancement, as only two (2) health facilities have achieved the target in the district.

The Chairperson mentioned that sensitization in communities, schools, and workplaces still remain paramount in making the people in the district to make informed decisions, adding that the district was in a hurry to reach the 70 percent national target.

Mr Nkhoma cited that it had been observed that the number of vaccines being administered had dropped after the conclusion of the last vaccination campaign, as many people needed to be sensitized first before getting vaccinated.

“The launched vaccination will apply the door-to-door strategy, hence, the community is urged to welcome the vaccination team in their homes and those not vaccinated should also make use of the nearest health centers,” Mr Nkhoma cited

Mr Nkhoma has since urged the government officials, traditional leaders, the church and other stakeholders to be champions in their respective communities in order for the campaign to yield positive results in the district.

He alluded that with only three months to go before the end of the year, it will soon be marked as three years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s almost exactly a year since the country experienced the most severe COVID-19 pandemic.

“The fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that hit our country was so severely, therefore, it is indeed gratifying to note that this year, we have been spared from the active surgency in the cases,” Mr Nkhoma noted

And Chipangali District Commissioner Paul Sakala noted that the government through the Ministry of Health is committed to providing and bringing quality health services closer to the people as it could be clearly seen with the official opening of the state-of-the-art Kasenga Mini Hospital.

“The hospital will provide adequate space in wards, quality health care, consultation, adequate diagnostic capacity, isolation and oxygen facilities to the people of Chipangali district,” Mr Sakala said

The District Commissioner disclosed that such investment in the health sector will help in achieving the vision of a healthy and productive Chipangali, adding that the opening of the mini hospital will also help in addressing the many health challenges that are faced in the district because of the lack of a district hospital.

Mr Sakala has since urged the hospital management and the community at large to guard the facility jealously and prevent it from vandalism adding that the commissioning of the mini hospital could not have come at a better time than this when the district population had increased to over 167,732.