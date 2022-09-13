9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Feature Politics
HH warns against illegal allocation of land in Kitwe

President Hakainde Hichilema has called for an immediate end to the rampant illegal allocation of land in Kitwe’s Kafue Park residential area. The President has consequently warned of stern action against the perpetuators of the vice.

He has further promised to send the Minister of Lands Elijah Muchima to Kitwe to address the issue.

And President Hichilema expressed shock that Chantente area lacks basic social amenities such as proper roads, health facilities and schools.

He however promised to equally deliver development to the area.

And Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo commended President Hakainde Hichilema for introducing free education.

And the people of Chantete took advantage of the President’s visit to outline their challenges.

President Hichilema is on the Copperbelt on a five day working visit.

