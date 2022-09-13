9.5 C
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Rural News
Mine accident claims illegal manganese miners in Chifunabuli

By Chief Editor
Two illegal manganese miners in Chifunabuli Town of Luapula province have died while 10 others have survived after the pit they were mining from collapsed on them.

The duo died on the spot while one of the 10 survivors, a 15-year-old boy is admitted to Lubwe Mission Hospital.

ZANIS reports that Chifunabuli District Commissioner Adam Banda confirmed the accident in an interview, Tuesday.

Dr. Banda said on September 10, 2022 at around 09:00 hours, John Chibale 42, of Nsebente Village in Chief Mwewa’s Chiefdom reported that there was a mine accident at Nsebente Community Manganese mine.

“ The informant said the victims were illegally mining Manganese when the earth collapsed on them leading to the death of two people and injury of one person, “ he said.

The deceased are identified as Albino Mwewa 36 of Nsebente Village in Chief Mwewa’s Chiefdom and Isaac Mwila 20 of Kaunda Village in Chief Katuta’s Chiefdom of Lumpososhi District.

The injured old boy who is currently admitted to Lubwe Mission Hospital is from Senama in Chief Chimese’s Chiefdom of Mansa District.

“The Police visited the crime scene and confirmed the incident. Meanwhile, the relatives of the two deceased do not want a post-mortem to be conducted on their bodies to ascertain the cause of death,” he said.

Previous articleCaritas – Zambia calls for extension of the census exercise

