Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu has described Zambia’s COSAFA Women’s Cup final triumph over South Africa as a sweet revenge.

Shepolopolo Zambia on Sunday won their first COSAFA Cup title after beating hosts South Africa 1-0 in extra time in the final at Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Pretoria.

Nkandu said Zambia avenged their controversial 1-0 loss to South Africa at the recent Women’s Africa Cup in Morocco.

“This is a very sweet revenge because of what we went through in Morocco. I think for me it is a very sweet revenge,” Nkandu said.

“This now tells the story that even in Morocco we would have beaten them if it wasn’t for that dubious penalty that was given to them,” he told Radio Icengelo Sports.

Nkandu has saluted the Zambia Women’s Team for winning the 2022 COSAFA Cup.

“I want to congratulate the girls for putting smiles on the faces of the Zambian people. This is what we want. I am a very proud minister, during my reign there are a lot of victories that have come,” he said.

Zambia won all their five matches at the regional championship.