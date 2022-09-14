9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Sports
Updated:

Emmanuel Amunike Appointed Coach of Zambia Super League Side, Zanaco FC

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

Former Super Eagles Assistant Coach, Emmanuel Amunike has been appointed as the head coach of Zambia premier league side, Zanaco FC.

The ex-Nigeria international will be in Zambia to take over as the new head coach of the Super League giants.

Details of his contract are sketchy at the time of this report but the former Tanzania senior national team head coach will be on his way to the Zambia capital, Lusaka in the next few days to resume duty

Zanaco last won the MTN/FAZ Super League Division in 2016 and came second in 2021.

They lost their league match 1-0 at home on Sunday against Forest Rangers.

Amunike led Tanzania to break 39-year jinx after he qualified them for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON in Egypt.

He led the Nigeria U-17 Golden Eaglets to win the 2015 FIFA World Cup in Chile.

