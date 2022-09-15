Vice President Mutale Nalumango says the government is working towards implementing a policy that will ensure that all health facilities in the country have access to maternal annexes.

Mrs Nalumango explains that this will help ensure that every expectant mother is able to deliver in a conducive environment under the supervision of trained personnel.

Speaking at the handover of medical supplies and equipment to Sinywagora mini hospital in Luangwa district, Wednesday, Mrs Nalumango observed that this can only be achieved through partnerships.

Stating that government appreciates every investment made in the health sector, the Vice President noted that having good health is critical to economic growth and national development.

“However, we note that there are disparities in health service delivery, especially between urban and rural areas. That is why we have put in place a number of strategies aimed at these issues and one of them is the recruitment and redeployment of skilled health workers, ” she said.

The government is also focused on ensuring that health centres are fully equipped with the necessary equipment to warrant the smooth delivery of healthcare services.

“A total number of 88 health workers were deployed to Luangwa out of which seven were sent to Sinywagora,” she said.

The Vice President commended Susan Walkington of New Zealand who in partnership with Child Fund and Luangwa Child Agency Walkington family, Childfund and Luangwa Child Agency donated assorted headlights, surgical gloves, clamps and baby clothes for their contributions.

She noted that the family and the two organisation have been made towards the construction and equipping the health facility and other developments in the health and education sectors in the district.

Susan Walkington, who made the donation, said she will continue supporting the facility stating that pledged to equip it with an incubator to enhance service delivery.

Child Fund Director Programs and Sponsorship, Doras Chirwa noted that the supplies and equipment will enable the facility offer effective maternal healthcare to over 1000 mothers and children that access healthcare from at Sinyawagora.

Ms Chirwa observed that without necessary supplies and equipment for providing quality healthcare, expectant mothers would have to cover distances of over 25 Kilometers to necessary services at the nearest facility.

She stated that her organisation continues to invest in supplementing government efforts that are aimed at promoting quality healthcare and treatment of infectious diseases.

The Childfund in partnership with Luangwa Child Development Agency and the Walkington family of New Zealand and other partners constructed the health facility at Sinyawagora.

And giving a vote of thanks through a representative, senior chief Mburuma of the Nsenga/Luzi people commended Childfund, Luangwa District Child Development agency and the Walkington family for various programmes in the education and health sectors in the district.

He also appealed to government to help address adaptive and mitigate climate change, improve power supply in the area and the human/animal conflict which continues to be a thorny issue in the district.

And during her courtesy call on senior chief Mburuma of the Nsenga-Luzi people, Mrs. Nalumango described the political campaigns ahead of tomorrow’s by-election as peaceful.

Mrs. Nalumango observed that all the five candidates and political parties that are taking part in the district council chairperson elections have been carrying out peaceful campaigns.

“This is the democracy we want, ” she said.

The Vice president also noted that government is aware of the power deficit among public facilities in Luangwa district stating that it remains committed to improve the lives of the people.