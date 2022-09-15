9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, September 15, 2022
Rural News
Litunga calls for development in Western Province

By Chief Editor
The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) says the Litunga, Lubosi Imwiko II is determined to ensure that Western Province is developed through multi-sectorial investment approaches that could trigger employment for the local people.

BRE Ngambela (Prime Minister) Mukela Manyando says the Litunga is working round the clock to ensure that development is brought in the region in a bid to improve people’s livelihoods.

Mr Manyando said the Litunga is a development orientated traditional leader who is soliciting for development in Western Province through local and foreign investors hence his tour of districts such as Sikongo to explore developmental opportunities in the area.

The Ngambela said this in Sikongo when he addressed the residents who came to receive the Litunga at the royal arena in Sikongo district.

Meanwhile, the Ngambela has called on the Lozi people to continue preserving their culture and traditions.

At the royal arena, the Litunga was entertained by traditional dances that include Limba which is performed by women as well as cultural dances by Mboanjikana dancing troupe and the Green Buffaloes Cultural Group.

