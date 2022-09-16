Here are some briefs on our European-based call-ups who were in UEFA midweek action as they prepare to head home for next week’s doubleheader friendly against Mali away in Bamako.

=SWEDEN

Djurgarden Midfielder Emmanuel Banda scored one goal and contributed an assist in Thursday’s 3-2 Scandinavian derby home win over Norwegian club Molde in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Banda was substituted in the 71st minute after scoring Djurgarden’s second goal in the 58th minute.

Djurgarden is second in Group E tied on 4 points with Gent of Belgium after two rounds played.

=SERBIA

Red Star Belgrade are bottom of Group H after two straight defeats in the UEFA Europa League.

It was a forgettable evening for midfielder Kings Kangwa who was sent off in Thursday’s 2-1 away loss in Turkey to Trabzonspor after getting his second yellow card in the 63rd minute.

=DENMARK

Back in the UEFA Europa Conference League, Midtjylland is second in Group F after recording their first win following a shock 5-1 home win over Serie A side Lazio.

Midfielder Edward Chilufya came on in the 77th minute but was not on target.



=SCOTLAND

In the UEFA Champions League, Rangers remain winless and bottom of Group A after Wednesday’s 3-0 home loss to Serie A giants Napoli.

Striker Fashion Sakala was an unused substitute.