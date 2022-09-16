President Hakainde Hichilema has congratulated Patriotic Front Lawrence Shaba for winning the Luangwa Mayoral By-elections.

Congratulations to the Patriotic Front for returning the Luangwa Council Chairmanship By-election, this is a democracy that offers two faces of the coin; a triumph or a loss.

President Hichilema stated that a losing athlete will get an opportunity to ask tough questions and most importantly will embark on a rigorous training regime promising a better performance in the next competition.

He said that so much anxiety has been expressed by a lot of supporters under the United Party for National Development (UPND) over the result regarding the Council By-election, is a testament of how the quality of democracy has grown, as this also underscores the view that every election at every level is important.

“To our supporters, don’t despair, vala jombo and go and sell our party and its programmes to the outermost parts of our country. At the end of it all, democracy has won,” President Hichilema said

Yesterday, the Patriotic Front (PF) candidate Lawrence Shaba won the Luangwa Mayoral By-election, beating his closest rival from the United Party for National Development (UPND) by 308 votes.

According to the final results declared by the Electoral Commission of Zambia, the Patriotic Front candidate Lawrence Shaba scored 4,075 votes and the UPND candidate Arthur Lungu scored 3,767 votes, while the Socialist Party candidate Christopher Njovu scored 382 votes.

Other candidates who took part in the Mayoral By-elections Geoffrey Mumba of the Leadership Movement scored 60 votes, and Julius Sikasote an Independent candidate scored 62 votes.

Despite the By-elections running smoothly on the voting day, there where reports that the UPND cadres attacked a convoy of the Socialist Party and the Patriotic Front members and damaged vehicles during the act, this was brought to light by the Socialist Party President Fred M’membe, who expressed dismay citing the attack as a dangerous pattern of political and election campaigns the UPND has embarked on that might backfire, as violence begets violence.

The vacancy in Luangwa District was created as a result of the dismissal of the appeal on 24th June, 2022 by the Constitutional Court. Earlier, the Local Government Tribunal nullified the Luangwa Council Chairperson’s seat on 24th September, 2021. The seat which was held by Lawrence Shaba fell vacant after being nullified by the Local Court for alleged electoral malpractices which was exhibited during the 12th August, 2021 General Elections.

Meanwhile, the Patriotic Front Acting President Given Lubinda stated that there is more hope for the Party to return to power in 2026.

Mr Lubinda noted that Luangwa has shown the country that the Patriotic Front is still popular and most loved by people.

Speaking to journalists after the Patriotic Front candidate Lawrence Shaba was declared winner for the Luangwa Mayoral By-election, Mr Lubinda cited that the Patriotic Front is going to bounce back in power in 2026 because it is the most organized Party.

“Patriotic Front took care of its people at all levels and so, they have remained loyal to the Party,” Mr Lubinda said

Mr Lubinda has since made an assurance that his party will take care of cadres from the United Party for National Development, who are sidelined by their Party and not doing anything.

“Banyala ku Luangwa! This is the same message that I will tell you in 2026 because the Patriotic Front remains popular and a party of choice,” he mentioned

He disclosed that people will therefore, see Bally (Hakainde Hichilema) trying to stop Bowman Lusambo and Joseph Malanji to contest the Parliamentary By-elections in Kabushi and Kwacha constituencies respectively, as they are scared of being beaten.

“As Patriotic Front, we are still popular and strong on the ground, and our people have remained loyal to the Party and we are sure, that in 2026, it will be a walk over to return power,” he added

Mr Lubinda noted that the UPND is losing elections to a party that still has no President, as he is just a caretaker.