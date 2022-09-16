9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, September 16, 2022
Sports
Zesco United Kick off CAF Confed Cup Race in Durban

Zesco United’s will began their 2022/23 CAF Confederation Cup campaign away in South Africa this October following Friday’s outcome of the Royal AM-Mbabane Highlanders match.

Continental debutants Royal AM were 2-0 winners at home in Durban on Friday afternoon against their Eswatini opponents at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Royal AM advanced to the second stage by the same aggregate score line after a goalless first leg in Manzini on September 11.

Zesco will be making their debut visit to Durban on October 7 to face Royal AM in a second round, first leg match at Moses Mabhida.

Mumamba Numba’s side enters the competition at this stage after enjoying a preliminary round bye.

The final leg will be played on October 15 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The winner over both legs will advance to the CAF Confederation Cup pre-group stage where they await to be drawn against the loser from next month’s CAF Champions League pre-group stage.

