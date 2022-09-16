Zesco United’s two-match winning run just four games gone into the new season will be tested away at Green Eagles home ground in Choma in over six years.

Zesco trace their last win over Eagles to five games ago in the 2019 transitional season playoff final on post-match penalties after a 0-0 draw in Lusaka.

However, Zesco have not won away in Choma since April 2016 where they have left with two losses and as many draws since posting a 1-0 victory there six years ago.

“The past results should not determine the outcome of tomorrow’s game,” Numba said.

“We have to take the same approach which gave us the 6 points in the last two games.”

Zesco are seventh on 7 points just three points behind leaders Nchanga Rangers.

Eagles are 10th but a point behind on 6 points as they prepare to host Zesco at their fortress where they are unbeaten in 18 games since Buildcon beat them 2-1 there exactly a year ago on September 11.

2022/2023 CAF CHAMPIONS LERAGUE

PRELIMINARY STAGE

18/09/2022

Luanda

Primeiro de Agosto-Red Arrows

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 5

17/09/2022

Power Dynamos-Napsa Stars

FC MUZA-Nchanga Rangers

Green Eagles-Zesco United

Lumwana Radiants-Kansanshi Dynamos

Prison leopards-Zanaco

Nkwazi-Kabwe Warriors

18/09/2022

Nkana-Chambishi

Forest Rangers-Green Buffaloes

05/10/2022

Red Arrows-Buildcon