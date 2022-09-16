9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, September 16, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Zesco United Test Green Eagles Year-Long Unbeaten Home Record

By sports
55 views
0
Sports Zesco United Test Green Eagles Year-Long Unbeaten Home Record
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zesco United’s two-match winning run just four games gone into the new season will be tested away at Green Eagles home ground in Choma in over six years.

Zesco trace their last win over Eagles to five games ago in the 2019 transitional season playoff final on post-match penalties after a 0-0 draw in Lusaka.

However, Zesco have not won away in Choma since April 2016 where they have left with two losses and as many draws since posting a 1-0 victory there six years ago.

“The past results should not determine the outcome of tomorrow’s game,” Numba said.

“We have to take the same approach which gave us the 6 points in the last two games.”

Zesco are seventh on 7 points just three points behind leaders Nchanga Rangers.

Eagles are 10th but a point behind on 6 points as they prepare to host Zesco at their fortress where they are unbeaten in 18 games since Buildcon beat them 2-1 there exactly a year ago on September 11.

2022/2023 CAF CHAMPIONS LERAGUE
PRELIMINARY STAGE
18/09/2022
Luanda
Primeiro de Agosto-Red Arrows

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE
WEEK 5
17/09/2022
Power Dynamos-Napsa Stars
FC MUZA-Nchanga Rangers
Green Eagles-Zesco United
Lumwana Radiants-Kansanshi Dynamos
Prison leopards-Zanaco
Nkwazi-Kabwe Warriors
18/09/2022
Nkana-Chambishi
Forest Rangers-Green Buffaloes
05/10/2022
Red Arrows-Buildcon

Previous articleZesco United Kick off CAF Confed Cup Race in Durban

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Zesco United Test Green Eagles Year-Long Unbeaten Home Record

Zesco United's two-match winning run just four games gone into the new season will be tested away...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zesco United Kick off CAF Confed Cup Race in Durban

Sports sports - 0
Zesco United's will began their 2022/23 CAF Confederation Cup campaign away in South Africa this October following Friday’s outcome of the Royal AM-Mbabane Highlanders...
Read more

Mbewe:Arrows Ready For Agosto

Sports sports - 0
(PIC RED ARROWS FC MEDIA OFFICE) Red Arrows coach Chisi Mbewe has declared his side ready for Sunday's away CAF Champions League match against...
Read more

MIDWEEK PRO’S HIT LIST: Emmanuel Banda Inspires Djurgarden to Victory

Sports sports - 0
Here are some briefs on our European-based call-ups who were in UEFA midweek action as they prepare to head home for next week’s doubleheader...
Read more

Mazembe Beat Prison Leopards in Friendly Game

Sports sports - 0
TP Mazembe collected their first win of their fortnigh- long training camp in Zambia after beating FAZ Super League side Prison Leopards in a...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.