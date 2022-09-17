The Ban Alcohol Activist Dr Brian Sampa has now embarked on a peaceful protest against homosexuality.

Yesterday, Dr Sampa scheduled an anti-gay march past against homosexuality, with the aim to walk from Civic Centre to State House, but the anti-gay march past was cut short after the Police stopped Dr Sampa and the team at the intersection of Longacres and the University Teaching Hospital along the Independence Avenue Road, citing that the team did not obtain a Police permit that allows the march to be conducted.

Despite writing to the Police to inform them about the march past, Dr Sampa didn’t get a response from the Police, he thus felt compelled to go ahead with the anti-gay march past as he had documentation and notification from the Lusaka City Council, though the Police were not having it, a female Chief Inspector ordered Officers to bundle the whole group including journalists in the Police vehicles and be taken to Lusaka Central Police Station.

However, instead of going to Lusaka Central Police as stated by the Chief Inspector, the group was instead taken to Kabwata Police where they were detained and requested to submit their names.

After close to four hours at Kabwata Police Station, Dr Sampa and two other male anti-gay campaigners were taken into detention while three ladies were scheduled to be detained elsewhere.

Dr Sampa noted with concern as to why the Police had stopped his Anti-gay march past when they did not block him when he embarked on the Ban-alcohol lone walk to Eastern Province and Chisamba in Central Province.

The journalists who were detained are Kalemba reporter Moses Makwaya, Muvi TV journalists Aphius Kaputula and Agnes Nampasa as well as Josephat Mafuta KBN and Baxter Mutambo MEDIA 28 were forced to give statements for possible use against Dr Sampa in court.

The five journalists who were also detained alongside Dr Sampa, were released after close to four hours of being in detention, while Dr Sampa and other anti-gay marchers remained in detention but they were later released.

And speaking earlier during the Anti-gay march past Dr Sampa said that he has been prompted to embark on the march past against homosexuality because the practice is now on the rise despite having adequate Laws to curb the vice.

Dr Sampa stated that the government has failed to provide clarity on the matter despite both the Head of State and Senior Government Officials having clearly pronounced themselves on issues of corruption.

Meanwhile, Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) President Sean Tembo stated that it’s unfortunate that the United Party for National Development (UPND) government does not respect media freedom.

Mr Tembo added that the arrest of those protesting against the rise in homosexuality is proof that the New Dawn is a homosexual government.

“When we form government in 2026, we shall prioritize freedom in the press, no one should be arrested for covering news,” Mr Tembo stated

And Thomas Sipalo noted with dismay as to why journalists were detained for covering Dr Sampa’s anti-gay protest, he questioned whether journalists need permits to cover an event or choose what’s news worth or what’s not.

Mr Sipalo who is popularly known as Difikoti (Komboni President) said that the Police are acting unprofessional in this matter, as they are using emotions not logic.

“Please release them, they were just carrying out their journalism duties,” Mr Sipalo said

Mr Sipalo disclosed that Dr Sampa is fighting a good cause only that he broke the law by not getting a Police permit.

“Otherwise, the March is much appreciated, lets apply for a permit and protest in large numbers, Dr Sampa need to be supported, gayism affects us all, say no to homosexuality,” Mr Sipalo cited

In the last few days, the country has experienced various reports of sodomy, were young boys and men have reportedly been sodomised against their will. This has caused an uproar especially on social media platforms such as Facebook, where various male folks have expressed shock and worry citing the sodomy reports as disturbing, while some parents and guardians have expressed fear stating that the boy child is no longer safe and adequate measures need to be put in place to help protect them.