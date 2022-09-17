Justin Shonga is back in the FAZ Super League and jumped straight into action on Saturday for Nkwazi.

The Chipolopolo striker returns to Zambia after five years abroad that took him to South Africa where he played for Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City FC, Egypt where he played for Ismaily, and back to South Africa where his last club was Sekhukhune United.

Shonga started in Saturday’s 1-1 home draw against Kabwe Warriors but was not on target.

Nkwazi though remains winless after five rounds played with three draws and two defeats.

But it was teammate Wezzy Kumwenda who equalized for Nkwazi in the 70th minute after Warriors took a 5th minute lead through Ocean Mushure.

Meanwhile, Nchanga’s 100 per cent start to the season ended today after losing 2-0 away to fellow promoted side FC MUZA at Nakambala Stadium in Mazabuka.

Andrew Phiri scored in the 12th and 34th minutes to see Nchanga drop from the top spot to third on 10 points.

The new leaders are Prison Leopards who dispatched Zanaco to their second straight league defeat.

Prisons won 1-0 at home in Kabwe through Francis Zulu’s 20th minute goal to rise to 11 points.

In second place are Power Dynamos on 10 points and beat Napsa Stars 1-0 in Kitwe.

Faustin Bakodila’s 45th minute bombing long-range shot gave Power the home win in Kitwe.

In Choma, Zesco United’s six-year winless run away at Green Eagles continued following a scoreless draw.

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 5 RESULTS AND FIXTURES

17/09/2022

Power Dynamos 1-Napsa Stars 0

FC MUZA 2-Nchanga Rangers 0

Green Eagles 0-Zesco United 0

Lumwana Radiants 0-Kansanshi Dynamos 0

Prison Leopards 1-Zanaco 0

Nkwazi 1-Kabwe Warriors 1

18/09/2022

Nkana-Chambishi

Forest Rangers-Green Buffaloes

05/10/2022

Red Arrows-Buildcon