Two people have died on the spot, while another is battling for his life in the hospital, after a fatal accident on the Itezhi-Tezhi – Dundumwezi road in Itezhi-Tezhi Town, Southern province.

The Road Traffic Accident occurred Saturday at approximately 04:30hrs in the Ngoma area along the Dundumwezi – ltezhi-Tezhi gravel road, approximately 25 kilometers south of Tezhi-Tezhi Town Centre.

Itezhi- Tezhi Police sources and Itezhi- Tezhi Member of Parliament Twaambo Mutinta have confirmed the accident in separate interviews.

A Mitsubishi Canter registration number ABE 5981 was driven from South to North by Asians Hachooma, 35, of Mbwetele Village in Chief Chikanta’s chiefdom in Kalomo Town , Southern Province, with six passengers on board.

The accident occurred when Canter developed a fault, prompting the driver and all passengers to come out to investigate.

However during the investigation, an unknown motor driven by unknown driver sped by and consequently knocked two down, dead.

And Hachooma Tryford Hamangwembe (25) of Mbwetele Village in Chikanta chiefdom in Kalomo, who suffered head injuries later died.

Meanwhile, Bervious Hamangwembe, 27, was admitted to Itezhi Tezhi District Hospital before being rushed to The University Teaching Hospital (UTH) in Lusaka with a broken right leg.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited in the mortuary of Itezhi-Tezhi District Hospital awaiting post mortem.

And MP Mutinta has expressed concern on the number of road accidents and loss of life along the Dundumwezi Itezhi -Tezhi road.

The lawmaker consequently advises motorists on the road to be extra cautious while driving.

“Motorists should be cautious when driving on that road, especially at night, because it has many blind curves and passes through Kafue National Park,” Mr. Mutinta advises.

The Dundumwezi-Itezhi-Tezhi highway which was designed to be an all-weather one is currently below acceptable standards, resulting in its rapid deterioration.

To address this , the lawmaker pledged to standardise the high way to acceptable and user friendly standards if accidents on the road are to reduce.

“As a next step, we have approved the purchase of road-making equipment through the Constituency Development Fund to help maintain some of the bad spots on the road.” Mr. Mutinta stated.