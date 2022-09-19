By Chishala Kateka

EW HERITAGE PARTY CHALLENGES PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA TO STATE IF HE WANTS TO CHANGE THE LAW ON HOMOSEXUALITY IN ZAMBIA

The continued silence of President Hakainde Hichilema and his Ministers on the recently held LGBTQ event in Lusaka is a serious betrayal of our constitution’s provisions.

The LGBTQ issue has been very topical recently, brought to the fore by the holding of the recently held Lusaka July ‘fashion’ event. The event which had a very high presence of people from the LGBTQ community was characterized by almost nude females while most of the males, the men (?)folk projected themselves as transgender-ites by dressing and making themselves up as women!

It is very cardinal that we discuss this issue as a nation. We as a people are beset with all manner of problems and can not continue to ‘mention’ and then skirt around some of these issues that can in fact be dealt with decisively. Let us face and deal with this issue as a people and move on to other pressing problems facing this nation.

The arguments both for and against the blatant promotion of homosexuality and Gay rights have been wide and varied. Surprisingly, politicians (ruling or opposition), our traditional leaders, NGOs and to a certain extent, the Church, have not spoken adequately strongly nor loudly, against this open display of what our constitution terms “Unnatural sexual orientation”.

Having listened to the various arguments, it is quite clear that Zambians are not in agreement with the whole LGBTQ agenda, and understandably so, because it is not only against our constitution, but is also against our cultural and religious beliefs as a Christian nation. Those pushing this agenda should be aware that as a nation, we have not reached the point where we should try and force the issue of LGBTQ upon our society. To try and force this upon the general populace is a form of violation – violating the general citizenry that is.

We believe this is yet another situation where the UPND government is putting the wishes of the international community before the wishes of Zambians. LGBTQ is taboo in our culture and it is very important for us to respect that.

In fact, we’d like to take this opportunity to advise the UPND Government to tone down on impressing the international community at the expense of Zambians and our country.

We at the New Heritage Party are speaking loudly about this and remind the UPND Government that in fact, it has a constitutional duty to defend our constitution.

Our constitution is very categorical on LGBTQ issues and the UPND Government should respect that. They cannot turn a blind eye to the happenings at Lusaka July, which the promoters clearly stated happened with the blessings of Government. The UPND Government should also not hide behind the police whilst arresting members of the public that stand up to protest this affront to our society. LGBTQ is not acceptable in our society.

The New Heritage Party challenges the UPND Government that if they want to legalize homosexuality, let them come out, say so and take a bill to Parliament in order to enact appropriate legislature.

To all Zambians – you can not afford to stay quiet!! Speak out please. Traditional Leaders, the Church, parents, speak out! Our nation is under attack.

Our nation may benefit (or may have benefitted) financially from those pushing this agenda, but what will be the point of a well funded but degenerate society?

Let us defend our heritage.