About 20 members of the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) have died in an accident, along the Nsama-Kaputa road in Northern province.

UCZ Northern Presbytery Bishop Maybin Mulenga has confirmed the death of the 20 women belonging to the UCZ Women’s Christian fellowship (WCF).

Bishop Mulenga says the group met their fate on their way from Munwa, which is along the Kaputa-Mporokoso road, where they had gone to attend the UCZ annual consistory fellowship.

He said the accident happened when the driver of the canter they were in, LLoyd Chimambala lost control of the vehicle while descending at a cliff a few kilometers away from Nsumbu.

“I can confirm that we have lost 20 of our members in this accident, who were travelling back home after attending a church conference, 18 died on the spot while two died later.” he said.

“The group consists of members of the Bethel and Calvary congregations, both of Nsumbu, within Nsama district,” said Bishop Mulenga.

Bishop Mulenga added that 27 survivors of the accident, who the driver have since been evacuated to Mpulungu general hospital, while the bodies of the victims have been evacuated to Mporokoso district hospital mortuary.

And Nsama District Commissioner Steward Katele who accompanied the bodies of the deceased to Mporokoso hospital mortuary also confirmed the deaths of the 20 women.

“We are here at Mporokoso hospital where we came to deposit the bodies of the deceased women into the mortuary.” The DC said.