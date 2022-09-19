9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, September 19, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Nsama accident claims 20 UCZ members

By Support Editor
55 views
4
Economy Nsama accident claims 20 UCZ members
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

About 20 members of the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) have died in an accident, along the Nsama-Kaputa road in Northern province.

UCZ Northern Presbytery Bishop Maybin Mulenga has confirmed the death of the 20 women belonging to the UCZ Women’s Christian fellowship (WCF).

 Bishop Mulenga says the group met their fate on their way from Munwa, which is along the Kaputa-Mporokoso road, where they had gone to attend the UCZ annual consistory fellowship.

He said the accident happened when the driver of the canter they were in, LLoyd Chimambala lost control of the vehicle while descending at a cliff a few kilometers away from Nsumbu.

“I can confirm that we have lost 20 of our members in this accident, who were travelling back home after attending a church conference, 18  died on the spot while two died later.” he said.

“The group consists of members of the Bethel and Calvary congregations, both of Nsumbu, within Nsama district,” said Bishop Mulenga.

Bishop Mulenga added that 27 survivors of the accident, who the driver have since been evacuated to Mpulungu general hospital, while the bodies of the victims have been evacuated to Mporokoso district hospital mortuary.

And Nsama District Commissioner Steward Katele who accompanied the bodies of the deceased to Mporokoso hospital mortuary also confirmed the deaths of the 20 women.

“We are here at Mporokoso hospital where we came to deposit the bodies of the deceased women into the mortuary.” The DC said.

Previous articlePresident Hichilema and Law Enforcement Agencies Paying a Blind Eye to incidents related to Homosexuality
Next articleHH Challenged to State if He wants to Change the Law on Homosexuality in Zambia

4 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 1

HH Challenged to State if He wants to Change the Law on Homosexuality in Zambia

By Chishala Kateka The continued silence of President Hakainde Hichilema and his Ministers on the recently held LGBTQ event in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

40 Chirundu teachers benefit from SESTUZ land empowerment scheme

Economy Support Editor - 0
Forty teachers in Chirundu district in Southern  Province have benefited from the Secondary School Teachers’ Union of Zambia (SESTUZ) land empowerment scheme. Speaking during the...
Read more

Lenders urged to cancel Zambia debt as country faces economic collapse

Economy Chief Editor - 9
More than 100 economists and academics have urged international lenders to crisis-stricken Zambia to write off a significant slice of their loans during financial...
Read more

Zambia’s bond holders slam IMF debt relief target as ‘arbitrary’

Economy Chief Editor - 19
Reuters reports that Zambia’s international bondholders have criticised the International Monetary Fund’s debt restructuring framework as “arbitrary” and for excluding the country’s domestic debt,...
Read more

Zambia bond restructuring losses to be more than expected, ‘super bond’ possible – Morgan Stanley

Economy Chief Editor - 4
Reuters reports that Investor losses after the restructuring of Zambia's three defaulted Eurobonds are likely to be greater than expected, Morgan Stanley said on...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.