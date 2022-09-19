Lusaka Catholic Archbishop Alick Banda has said President Hakainde Hichilema and the law enforcement agencies seem to be paying a blind eye to the rising incidents related to homosexuality in Zambia.

Archbishop Banda said he has noted increased promotion of gay rights and rising cases of sodomy in Zambia in the last one year.

The Archbishop said homosexuality and promotion of gay rights is slowly taking root in the Zambian society, albeit complacency from the State and the law enforcement agencies.

Archbishop Banda warned that if nothing is done to raise awareness among people, LGBTQ+ will become an acceptable norm in Zambia, despite the existence of laws that criminalises these activities.

He called for action from all Zambians against offensive tendencies like homosexuality that is being manifested through sodomy.

“Corroding the fabric of our society. A call to action – against offensive tendencies

Peace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you all!My dear brothers and sisters in Christ and people of good will. I hereby wish to

address a thorny issue inter alia other issues that seem to be slowly taking root in our society, albeit complacency from the State and the law enforcement agencies. In the last 12 months, we have witnessed an increase in the number of incidents and events that promote LGBTG+ tendencies contrary to the Laws of Zambia and our Zambian culture. Additionally, there has been an increase in the number of incidents of sodomy where boys and men are raped by fellow boys and men with impunity.On Tuesday the 17th May 2022, the Swedish and Finnish Embassies in Lusaka flew gay pride flags, contrary to the provisions of article 20 of the Vienna Convention which allows foreign missions to only fly the flag and emblem of their country of origin on their premises.On Saturday, the 3rd September 2022, a company called PR Girl Media Limited hosted an event dubbed “Lusaka July 2022” at Lusaka Polo Club. Pictures and videos that emerged from this event showed attendants double dressing in attires of the opposite sex and appearing to promote LGBTQ+ behaviour,” Archbishop Banda said.

“Subsequent to the above events, we have witnessed several cases of sodomy and homosexuality on the increase in our society much to the displeasure and disapproval of the general public. Unfortunately, the law enforcement agents and the President who took oath to protect the Constitution seem to be paying a blind eye. The question that begs an answer is: Is it by design or by default?However, on Friday, the 16th September 2022, when a group of concerned citizens decided to undertake a peaceful protest in order to raise awareness to the ever escalating cases of homosexuality and sodomy in the country, the Police were quick to apprehend them together with journalists who were covering the event. These were detained, arrested and charged with unlawful assembly.The above events are alarming. If nothing is done to raise awareness among our people, LGBTQ+ will become an acceptable norm in Zambia, despite the existence of laws that criminalises these activities and worse still being offensive to our Cultural and Christian values,” Archbishop Banda said.

Archbishop Banda said it is necessary that Zambians act against the proliferation of LGBTQ+ and other vices which are averse and seem to be on the increase corroding the fabric of society such as abuse of authority, abuse of state institutions and arbitrary disrespect of the rule of law.

He announced that the Archdiocese of Lusaka, through its Directorate of Integral Human Development, is embarking on raising awareness against offensive trends which seem to be on the increase in society.

“From the foregoing, it is necessary to act against the proliferation of LGBTQ+ and other vices which are averse and seem to be on the increase corroding the fabric of our society such as abuse of authority, abuse of state institutions, arbitrary disrespect of the rule of law, the hounding of the opposition members and constitutional office bearers perceived not to toll the line, the rise of nepotism, hybrid hypocrisy, deception, and lies, etc.During His memorable sermon on the Mount, our Lord, Jesus Christ declared to His disciples that: “You are the salt of the earth…” (cf. Mt. 5: 13). The primary use of salt in ancient times among other things was to avert decaying of foodstuff. So, when Jesus says, “You are the salt of the earth”, He is calling us to avert moral degeneration. We are therefore, invited to manifest in person and give witness to our Christian calling – to be the salt of the earth and the light of the world.The Archdiocese of Lusaka, through its Directorate of Integral Human Development, is embarking on raising awareness against these offensive trends which seem to be on the increase in our society. To this effect, ADL – IHD will communicate an action plan in the next couple of days, spelling out the way forward. In the meantime, we are inviting all our faithful to pray and fast against all these vices that seem to be accepted by the authorities that be.May Mary the mother of the Child Jesus, intercede for us that our lives may become salt to avert moral degeneration and light to illuminate the world from the darkness of evil,” Archbishop Banda concluded.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema has again denied allegations that his government supports gay rights or homosexual rights.

The President said Zambia should discuss more important matters than issues of gay rights or homosexuality.

President Hichilema on Monday morning posted an old video on his official facebook page in which he denied allegations that his government supports gay rights.

“Zambia is a Christian nation. It is clear you will all agree but some times we want to extract sections of our communities and say these are not Christians. Yah, religion in diversity, Churches in diversity but one body of Christ. And I want to say it is not right, I am following what is going on in our country today. To say the New Dawn government is promoting lesbian rights, gay rights, that is not right. We have said it before in opposition and now in government that we do not gay, lesbian rights as a government. The records are there, the media houses carry those records from years back but today, in recent days people are propagating in church preaching about lesbian rights and UPND Government. New Dawn government doing this and that. That is divisit, you know it is not right. Let’s focus on unity, let’s focus on materiality. Things that matter for this country. Keeping our children in school matters more than the petty matters,” President said in the video.

“Good morning fellow citizens

Our position on this issue has been very clear and consistent from our days in opposition. We must focus our energy in addressing pressing issues affecting our people and not be detracted,” he stated in the text accompanying the short video.