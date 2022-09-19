The Mansa Freedom Fighters Association has urged traditional leaders in Zambia to emulate the United Kingdom (UK) monarchy’s way of ascension to the throne.

Association Chairperson, Cyprian Mulonda told the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in Mansa today that traditional leaders in the country can learn from the UK system and plan their succession to avoid wrangles.

Mr. Mulonda observed that under the UK system, one’s succession to the throne is already known from birth as has been witnessed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who has been succeeded by Prince Charles III.

He advised royal families against fighting for succession, citing an example of Luapula Province where a few chiefdoms have been vacant for a long time as a result alleged succession wrangles.

“I urge all African Kingdoms, especially here in Zambia, to emulate the UK Monarch succession plan to the throne. As you can see there is no confusion or any kind of wrangle as to who should be the next monarch,” he said.

He noted that development can only take place where everyone is willing to work hard and follow the rule of the land.

Three chiefdoms in Luapula province currently have no chiefs because of succession wrangles.

The three chiefdoms include Milambo of the Ushi people in Mansa district, which has been vacant since 2016, Mwenda of the Chishinga people in Chipili district and chief Nshimba of the Shila people on Kilwa Island in Nchelenge district.