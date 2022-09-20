Lundazi District in the Eastern Province will this year host a beauty pageant on October 21, with total prize money of K1.1 million and a brand-new BMW motor vehicle.

The first beauty pageant was unveiled yesterday during a stakeholders’ meeting stating that King Jumani Group of Companies, an investment owned by Leonard Phiri a Zambian living in Dubai will be sponsoring the event.

King Jumani Group Company representative Kelvin Mumba, says the group Chief Executive Officer of King Jumani Group Dr. Phiri has invested K1.1 million as cash prize money for the first, second and third winners of the pageant.

Mr. Mumba said the overall winner of the pageant will walk away with K500, 000 cash and a brand new 2022 BMW X 6 motor vehicle as first prize.

He the second crowned princess will get K350, 000 cash while the third winner will walk away with K250, 000 cash.

Mr. Mumba was speaking during a stakeholder meeting held yesterday at Gomatemwa Lodge in Lundazi District.

The beauty pageant is meant to empower the girl child who will be the brand ambassador for the company and youths belonging to the district.

He also unveiled King Jumani Group of Companies’ plans to invest in various infrastructure projects across Lundazi, Lumezi and Chasefu districts.

“We have decided to invest in Lundazi, Chasefu and Lumezi because I emanate from the three districts. My vision is to improve my home town with massive infrastructure as well as empower the local people, especially youths, “he said.

Among the projects earmarked for construction in Lundazi is a royal university, a paradise hotel and a shopping mall which will reduce unemployment levels among the local people.

Mr. Mumba further indicated that King Jumani Group will construct a modern hospital and a boarding secondary school in Chasefu District which will enable the local people attain high-quality education from lower primary up to secondary school.

He says Dr Phiri is seeking full support from the government and other stakeholders as King Jumani Group embarks on developing the three districts.

And speaking at the same function, Beauty Pageant organizing chairperson Rabson Mumba has called on female youths in Lundazi, Chasefu and Lumezi to apply and contest the forthcoming beauty pageant scheduled for October 21, 2022.

Mr. Mumba stated that the organisation will work with stakeholders in the three districts to ensure that the first-ever beauty pageant is successful

Meanwhile, Lundazi District Commissioner Marjorie Banda says government will always support programmes which improve the livelihood of the people.

The District Commissioner noted that the government has created an enabling environment for investors.

“I’m glad to see that King Jumani is coming to the district with the aim of improving the lives of people through investing in education, health, agriculture and business ventures among others,” she said.

The beauty pageant is taking after the My Home Town event model that was hosted in Choma in Southern Province by another Zambian businessman based in South Africa.