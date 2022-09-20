Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary, Henry Mukungule, has called for intensified and sustained promotion of tourism sites in the Northern circuit.

Speaking during the Chambo Chalutanga Muzinza traditional ceremony of the Fungwe people in Mafinga district, Mr. Mukungule noted the need to promote tourism sites in the Northern part of Zambia in order to attract and increase tourist arrivals in the area.

He said the Northern circuit has a number of tourist attraction sites which are not known to many people.

He cited the Malungule hot springs located in Mafinga district as one of the sites that are little known to the public.

Mr. Mukungule observed that if well harnessed, tourism can contribute greatly to the economic development of the district and the country as a whole.

He has since appealed to traditional leaders to continue holding traditional ceremonies as a way of promoting cultural tourism.

“I am appealing to traditional leaders to continue holding traditional ceremonies in their respective chiefdoms as a way of promoting cultural tourism,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Mwenichifungwe of the Fungwe people appealed to government to expedite the repair of the damaged Isoka-Muyombe road especially at Chilumbi hills.

The chief, who was represented by the national chairperson for the Chambo Chalutanga Muzinza ceremony, Chance Kabaghe, said there has been a lot of road traffic accidents at Chilumbi hills due to the bad state of the road.

He noted that almost every month, the district records road traffic accidents on the said road in which people’s lives and property are lost.

“We want government to expedite the repair works on the damaged Muyombe – Isoka road so as to protect people’s lives and property,” said chief Mwenichifungwe.

The Chambo Chalutanga Muzinza ceremony is held to celebrate a good harvest and also to pray for good rains in order to grow more food.

Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe of the Tumbuka people of Zambia, Malawi and Tanzania, chief Muyombe, chief Mwenewisi and several government officials attended the ceremony.