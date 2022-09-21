The United Church of Zambia (UCZ) has disclosed that the burial of the 21 Nsama-Nsumbu road accident victims is scheduled to take place tomorrow in Nsama district.

UCZ Northern Presbytery Bishop Maybin Mulenga said a mass burial will be conducted for the 21 victims at Chakanga Cemetery in Nsama.

Bishop Mulenga disclosed that the Ministry of Health is today conducting post mortem for all the 21 accident victims.

He disclosed that 12 bodies were taken to Kasama General Hospital while eight were taken to St. Fidelis Mission Hospital in Kasama while the other body has been transported from Mpulungu to Kasama for postmortem.

Bishop Mulenga added that other women from the Women Christian Fellowship (WCF) are currently on hand in Kasama and Chilubula in preparation for burial.

He added that the bodies are scheduled to be transported back to Nsama after postmortem in readiness for the funeral service and burial.

Bishop Mulenga has commended government for its unwavering support and for covering funeral expenses.

“I’m very grateful for the support that we have and continue to receive from the Government since this tragedy occurred, the provincial permanent secretary Mr. Mpundu has been here with us spearheading everything from the first day until now,” he said.

Meanwhile, seven out of the 13 victims who were admitted to Mpulungu district hospital have been discharged.

Mpulungu District Commissioner Gehard Sikazwe confirmed to ZANIS that the victims were discharged today and have since been sent back to Nsumbu.

Mr. Sikazwe revealed that six are still in hospital and are responding well to treatment.

He confirmed that the body of one person who died in Mpulungu district hospital has been transported to Kasama for postmortem.

The District Commissioner named the patients who have been discharged as Ronica Mwimanzi, Evelyn Chansa and Anna Chansa.

Others are Loveness Makungu, Lydia Nakazwe and Maggie Nampingwe.

Mr. Sikazwe has further sent messages of condolence to the families of the deceased and prayed for the quick recovery to those hospitalized.

21 women from the UCZ’s WCF died in a road traffic accident in Nsama district on their way from attending a church conference.

Four victims were yesterday referred to Lusaka for specialized treatment.