A police officer from Ndola’s Chifubu police station has shot himself and his wife dead after a marital dispute.

Albert Kamasumba, 29 shot his sister in-law in the leg after an attempt to shoot the couple’s one year old baby failed.

Kamasumba who was a part of the Ndola district police crack squad broke the door to the house at his mother in law’s house where his wife Deborah Kasakula, 23, was.

Deborah’s Aunt, Regina Mwango said on Saturday, September 17,2022 Deborah left her marital home in Chifubu police camp and told her family that her husband was threatening to kill her one day and later kill himself.

Ms. Mwango said the family was contemplating on returning dowry to Kamasumba’s family, but was however notified that their daughter, Deborah had been shot dead by the irate husband.

A visit at the house where the incident happened in Kawama Township was briefed by onlookers that Kamasumba broke the door to the house where his wife had locked herself for self-safety.

Funny Moyo, landlady of the house heard the couple arguing and after some minutes three gun shots were heard.

And sister to the deceased Sylvia Kasakula then realised that her sister was shot dead by her husband and while running for help she was also shot in the leg.

After seeing that his wife lying dead in a pool of blood, Kamasumba started running towards Pamodzi market where he also shot himself twice in the neck at Pamodzi market police post and was pronounced dead at Ndola Teaching Hospital.

Hospital Public Relations Manager, Shoena Kamwendo said the couple were already dead by the time they were taken to the hospital.

Ms. Kamwendo said the couple has been deposited in the hospital mortuary awaiting burial.

She disclosed that Sylvia Kasakula is in stable condition but that the bullet is still stuck in the leg and will be removed tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer, Sharon Zulu confirmed the incident but details will be given later as her officers are on the ground gathering more information.