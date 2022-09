Zesco United on Tuesday lost to DR Congo giants TP Mazembe in their friendly game.

Mazembe beat their hosts Zesco 1-0 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Mazembe midfielder Glody Likonza Likonza scored the game’s only goal in the 55th minute.

Zesco were using the friendly to prepare for next month’s CAF Confederation Cup, second round tie against Royal AM of South Africa.

The first leg is set for October 7 in Durban while the final leg will be played on October 15 at Levy Stadium.