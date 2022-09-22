The Minister of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda has refuted claims made by Patriotic Front Media Director Antonio Mwanza citing that the government has abolished the commemoration of the National Day of Prayer when it came in power.

Ms Kasanda who is also the Chief Government Spokesperson noted that Mr Mwanza should be reminded that the National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation was commemorated last year, on the 18th of October 2021 as provided for on the national calendar.

Ms Kasanda expressed dismay over the allegations made by the Patriotic Front Media Director, stating that the government only realigned the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs as a department, placed under the Office of the Vice President.

“This event is a major national occasion to be commemorated under the New Dawn Administration following its victory in the August 12th 2021, General Election,” Ms Kasanda mentioned

The Minister explained that last year, the National Day of Prayer and Reconciliation commemoration was held at the Lusaka Show Grounds, and was officiated by the Vice President Mutale Nalumango.

On Tuesday this week, the 20th of September, 2022, Patriotic Front Media Director Antonio Mwanza while making an appearance on HOT FM Hot Seat Programme highlighted that from the word go, the people under the United Party for National Development (UPND) don’t know God, because when National Day of Prayer, Reconciliation and Forgiveness was established, they always used to boycott.

Mr Mwanza added that, it is for this reason that when the UPND came into government the first thing, they did was to abolish the Day of Prayer AND Reconciliation, and the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, which was a very important Ministry which had a firm stance on national values.

“But unfortunately, the UPND abolished the Ministry, because it seems these people and God can’t have an eye contact,” Mr Mwanza mentioned