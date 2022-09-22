9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, September 22, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Parents in Chinsali oppose provision of condoms in schools

By Chief Editor
55 views
2
Headlines Parents in Chinsali oppose provision of condoms in schools
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Some parents in Chinsali district in Muchinga Province have expressed worry that their children are accessing condoms in schools. Bowa Mulenga has told the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) that children must not access condoms until they are mature enough to learn about the use of condoms.

Ms. Mulenga observed that allowing children to have access to condoms in schools will force them to indulge in sexual activities at a tender age.

Another parent, Ostetia Musonda, a marketeer, stated that children will not concentrate on their education if they are allowed to freely access condoms in schools.

She said pupils should not access condoms but instead be encouraged to attend school regularly especially that there is now free education.

“Our children will not concentrate in school but focus on the use of condoms if they can easily access condoms at school and this will affect their performance,” she said.

And Fred Mutale, a marriage counselor, said his counselling services have been affected as a result of children learning about the use of condoms at a tender age.

“If children are taught how to use a condom whilst they are young, then what is our job as marriage counselors,” he said.

However, Dominic Musheshu, a parent, said the distribution of condoms in schools is a good thing.

Mr. Musheshu said pupils must know about positives and negatives of indulging in sexual activities at a young age.

“Many Zambian parents ignore the need to teach children about condoms and sex. This has led our children to explore things they do not know,” he said.

Meanwhile, Muchinga Province Health Director, David Silweya, said the Ministry of Health is working with the Ministry of Education to reduce the number of teenage pregnancies.

Dr. Silweya added that the Ministry of Health has trained peer educators to also train teachers on how to teach children about sex education.

“We have a programme to reach peer educators who in turn train teachers on how to teach young people about sex education,” said.

Previous articleMan dies after his vehicle is hit by a Truck in Lusaka
Next articleSTIs on the increase in Chinsali District

2 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 1

There will be serious scrutiny of beneficiaries of FISP in the 2022/2023 farming season-Agric Minister

Agriculture Minister Reuben Mtolo has said that serious scrutiny of beneficiaries of the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Improved Water Supply Services at UTH and UNZA as a Result of the Kafue Bulk Water Supply Project

Headlines Chief Editor - 1
Minister of Water Development and Sanitation Mike Mposha says the commissioning of the Kafue Bulk Water Supply Project is yielding positive results as the...
Read more

CiSCA condemns Mumbi Phiri continued incarceration, UPND should not be blaming a failed Judicial System

Headlines Chief Editor - 7
The Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) has issued a statement condemning former Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Mumbi Phiri's continued incarceration. In the statement released...
Read more

Government justifies its controversial decision to procure 156 Landcruisers vehicles at the cost of K136 million

Headlines Chief Editor - 19
The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development has justified its controversial decision to procure 156 Landcruisers vehicles for each constituency using Constituency Development...
Read more

Zambia risk failing to meet Copper Production Target if issues around mines are not resolved quickly

Headlines Chief Editor - 8
Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has said that Zambia risks failing to meet its set production targets in the mining industry if the challenges...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.