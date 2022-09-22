Eastern Province Permanent Secretary, Paul Thole, has implored public procurement officers to uphold best practices and stop inflating prices when procuring goods and services.

Mr. Thole notes that procurement officers must exercise patriotism in their work as it is the fundamental principle to curb the pilfering of public resources in the procurement system.

He has advised that procurement and supply professionals are required to desist from inflating prices so that public resources benefit a greater population of the country.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Thole said this yesterday in Lumezi District, after touring the World Bank financed projects implemented through the Zambia Integrated Forest Landscape Project (ZIFLP).

“Over procurement is a fact. My appeal to the procurement profession is to love their country and be reasonable in procuring goods and services so that we develop a larger portion of our country,” he said.

The inspected projects include three medium cost staff houses under construction and one communication room at Roan Camp estimated at a cost of K5.2 million as well as another three medium cost staff houses and one communication room at Kalindi Camp, costing about K5.9 million.

The named projects are being implemented under ZIFLP to enhance the capacity in the operations of the Department of National Parks and Wildlife.

Mr. Thole also inspected the Chipuka main gate ZIFLP project at Luambe National Park costing over K1 million.

He emphasised that the call by President Hakainde Hichilema is for citizens to protect public resources and exhibit firm ownership of projects.

“The truth of the matter is that the President says these projects are for Zambians, regardless of the sponsor people must own these projects,” he stated.

And Eastern Province Infrastructure Officer, Wilson Chifwima, indicated that the construction works for the projects which are at 97 percent are satisfactory, with minor works remaining before they are handed over to government.

He commended the local contractors for discharging the obligations according to what the contracts stated.

Meanwhile, Lumezi District Commissioner, Jimmy Phiri, is pleased that the completion of the projects will address housing accommodation challenges for officers, preserve wildlife and improve revenue collection for the department of national parks.