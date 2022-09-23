The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit (AMLIU) has re-arrested former Presidential Press Aide Amos Chanda and former Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) boss Zindaba Soko on corruption charges following a nolle prosequi that was entered by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in 2020.

In May, 2020, the State entered a nolle prosequi in a case where Mr. Chanda and two others were dragged to court on allegations of corrupt practices.

DEC on Thursday announced that it had re-arrested the two for Corrupt Practices by a Public Officer Contrary to Section 19 (1) as read with Section 29 (1) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012 and Money Laundering Contrary to Section 7 of Prohibition and Prevention of the Money Laundering Act No. 14 of 2001 as amended by Act 44 of 2010.

DEC Public Relations Officer Mathias Kamanga said Mr. Chanda and Mr. Soko are currently on Police bond and will appear in court soon.

“Details of the matter are that between 1st August 2017 and 31st May 2019 the duo being public officers engaged in corrupt practices in which Mr. Amos Chanda was paid a total of $106,000.00 while Mr. Zindaba Soko was paid a total of $110,000.00 in their personal accounts as gratification by Mr. Walid El Nahas, Director of Intelligent Mobility Solutions LTD (IMS) for the award of a concession agreement for the provision of advanced Road Safety Management Solutions and Services through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) awarded by the RTSA to IMS Ltd. The two have since been charged for money laundering involving the respective amount each received,” he added.

This matter in which the state had entered a nolle had undisclosed reasons had Walid El Nahas, the former director of Intelligence Mobility Solutions (IMS) jointly charged with Mr. Chanda, and former Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) chief executive officer Zindaba Soko on allegations of corrupt practices and being in possession of 21,000 USD.

When the matter came up in May 2020 state prosecutor Sipholiano Phiri told Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale that the state was discontuing the matter against all three accused persons through a nolle prosequi.

“The matter was scheduled for continuation of trial. However, the court was informed that the state has discontinued the matter against the accused persons through a nolle prosequi. We are most obliged,” Phiri said at the time.

Chanda who had maintained a low profile since his resignation as State House Press Attache when contacted for a comment expressed relief.

And when asked on what next Mr. Chanda laughed away and would not give a response.

Mr. Chanda resigned as State House Spokesperson on June 6th, 2019 stating that he was considering pursuing other political careers.

His resignation came as a shock to many who speculated on reasons for his resignation.

On November 14th 2019 the Drug Enforcement Commission arrested Mr. Chanda and charged him with corrupt practices by public officer and receiving property suspected to be proceeds of crime all of which the state has today entered into a nolle

Meanwhile, Mr. Kamanga said has arrested a 31 year old man of Chilenje South in Lusaka for Theft Contrary to Section 272 of the Penal Code Act.

“In another incident, the Commission through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit (AMLIU) has arrested Vincent Sakala, a male aged 31 years of Chilenje South for Theft Contrary to Section 272 of the Penal Code Act, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia and Money Laundering Contrary to Section 7 of the Prohibition and Prevention of the Money Laundering Act No. 14 of 2001 as amended by Act 44 of 2010.Details of the matter are that Vincent Sakala, an Accountant at ZSIC Life Insurance, on dates unknown but between 1st January 2021 and 31st December 2021, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, did steal funds amounting to K999, 126.57 property of Z Village Banking Scheme, a village banking group of ZSIC Life Insurance employees in his capacity as Group Treasurer.The suspects are currently on Police bond and will appear in court soon,” Mr. Kamanga said.