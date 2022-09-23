9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, September 23, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Mwape Names Provisional Shepolopolo Team For Holland Friendly

By sports
55 views
0
Sports Mwape Names Provisional Shepolopolo Team For Holland Friendly
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Shepolopolo Zambia coach Bruce Mwape has named his 32-member provisional squad for next month’s international friendly match against Netherlands.

Zambia will face the Orange Lionesses in a friendly on Thursday, October 6 at the NAC Breda stadium in Breda.

Mwape has recalled the Europe-based trio of Rachael Kundananji, Rachael Nachula and Prisca Chilufya.

Zambia and Netherlands are preparing for the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand in July 2023.

According to FAZ, the team will enter camp this weekend.

FULL SQUAD:

GOALKEEPERS
Hazel Nali (Fatih Vatan Spor-Turkey), Catherine Musonda (Indeni Roses), Eunice Sakala (Nkwazi Queens), Mwila Chishala Mufute (Police Doves)

DEFENDERS
Esther Banda (BUSA), Esther Siamfuko (Queens Academy), Margaret Belemu (Hakkariguku Spor FC -Turkey), Bertha Imponene (Police Doves), Vast Phiri (Zesco Ndola Girls), Martha Tembo, Lushomo Mweemba, Agness Musesa (all Green Buffaloes), Pauline Zulu (Elite Ladies FC)

MIDFIELDERS
Misozi Zulu (Hakkariguku Spor FC -Turkey), Ireen Lungu (Green Buffaloes), Esnard Shuko Mambwe, Mary Wilombe, Mary Mambwe (all Red Arrows), Evarine Susan Katongo (ZISD Women), Avell Chitundu (Zesco Ndola Girls), Rhoda Chileshe (Indeni Roses), Maweta Chilenga (BUSA), Prisca Chilufya (FC Tomiris Turan-Kazakhstan), Ochumba Oseke Lubanji (Red Arrows

STRIKERS
Rachael Kundananji, Grace Chanda (both Madrid CFF-Spain), Xiomara Mapepa (Elite Ladies FC), Barbara Banda (Shanghai Shengli-China),), Eneless Phiri (Police Doves), Jessy Zulu (Pataaki FC), Natasha Nanyangwe (Green Buffaloes), Rachael Nachula (Zaragoza CFF-Spain)

Previous articleHH threatens to fire Procurement Officers Frustrating the New Dawn government’s efforts

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Mwape Names Provisional Shepolopolo Team For Holland Friendly

Shepolopolo Zambia coach Bruce Mwape has named his 32-member provisional squad for next month’s international friendly match against Netherlands. Zambia...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chipolopolo Suffers Mwepu and Patson Setback For Mali Friendlies

Sports sports - 1
Leicester City striker Patson Daka and Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu are out of this weekend’s two friendlies against hosts Mali in Bamako. FAZ General Secretary...
Read more

Chipolopolo Try To Focus on Mali Amidst Aljosa’s Absence

Sports sports - 2
Chipolopolo Zambia on Friday returns to action to play one of the few opponents they have never lost to. Mali hosts Chipolopolo in Bamako on...
Read more

Zambia To Face Holland in Women’s International Friendly

Sports sports - 2
Shepolopolo Zambia has secured a big women’s international friendly date against Holland. FAZ confirmed that the 2022 COSAFA Women’s Cup champions will face The Dutch...
Read more

Patson: We are looking forward to Mali Friendly

Sports sports - 0
Patson Daka says Chipolopolo is looking forward to getting some action after four months break in this weekend’s doubleheader friendly against Mali. Zambia plays Mali...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.