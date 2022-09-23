Shepolopolo Zambia coach Bruce Mwape has named his 32-member provisional squad for next month’s international friendly match against Netherlands.

Zambia will face the Orange Lionesses in a friendly on Thursday, October 6 at the NAC Breda stadium in Breda.

Mwape has recalled the Europe-based trio of Rachael Kundananji, Rachael Nachula and Prisca Chilufya.

Zambia and Netherlands are preparing for the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand in July 2023.

According to FAZ, the team will enter camp this weekend.

FULL SQUAD:

GOALKEEPERS

Hazel Nali (Fatih Vatan Spor-Turkey), Catherine Musonda (Indeni Roses), Eunice Sakala (Nkwazi Queens), Mwila Chishala Mufute (Police Doves)

DEFENDERS

Esther Banda (BUSA), Esther Siamfuko (Queens Academy), Margaret Belemu (Hakkariguku Spor FC -Turkey), Bertha Imponene (Police Doves), Vast Phiri (Zesco Ndola Girls), Martha Tembo, Lushomo Mweemba, Agness Musesa (all Green Buffaloes), Pauline Zulu (Elite Ladies FC)

MIDFIELDERS

Misozi Zulu (Hakkariguku Spor FC -Turkey), Ireen Lungu (Green Buffaloes), Esnard Shuko Mambwe, Mary Wilombe, Mary Mambwe (all Red Arrows), Evarine Susan Katongo (ZISD Women), Avell Chitundu (Zesco Ndola Girls), Rhoda Chileshe (Indeni Roses), Maweta Chilenga (BUSA), Prisca Chilufya (FC Tomiris Turan-Kazakhstan), Ochumba Oseke Lubanji (Red Arrows

STRIKERS

Rachael Kundananji, Grace Chanda (both Madrid CFF-Spain), Xiomara Mapepa (Elite Ladies FC), Barbara Banda (Shanghai Shengli-China),), Eneless Phiri (Police Doves), Jessy Zulu (Pataaki FC), Natasha Nanyangwe (Green Buffaloes), Rachael Nachula (Zaragoza CFF-Spain)