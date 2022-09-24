Interim Chipolopolo coach Moses Sichone has described Friday night’s friendly away loss against Mali as a minor setback.

Zambia lost 1-0 to Mali in Bamako via a 7th minute goal scored by Spanish-based striker El Bilal Toure.

“I am not worried about the score line but the most important thing is the performance of the team,” Sichone said.

“I want to commend my team we did well we played well according to instruction maybe I can say in the first half we were a bit reluctant in the midfield where we did not try to close them down and we gave them space and time to make combinations.”

Zambia had a great chance to equalize on the stroke of halftime but Edward Chilufya’s effort was cleared off the line by Mali goalkeeper Ismael Diawara.

Fashion Sakala had a chance early in the second half and Ricky Banda too wasted an opportunity with three minutes left to play.

Meanwhile, Chipolopolo plays its final friendly game against Mali on September 26.