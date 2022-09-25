Europe-based Zambia Women Team striker Rachael Kundananji has expressed her excitement after being recalled to the Shepolopolo squad.

Zambia coach Bruce Mwape has named Kundananji in his 32-member provisional squad for next month’s international friendly match against Netherlands.

The Madrid CFF forward missed the Africa Cup and the COSAFA Women’s Cup which Zambia won recently in South Africa.

“I am so happy that I am being called up and I am back in the team. Just like I promised, I am going to work extra hard to stay in the team this time no matter what,” Kundananji.

Zambia will face the Orange Lionesses in a friendly on Thursday, October 6 at the NAC Breda stadium in Breda.

“This is a great move as you can see we are preparing for the world cup.Looking forward to seeing our team beat Netherlands.We want to go and do something special at the World Cup,” she said.

Coach Mwape has also recalled striker Rachael Nachula and Prisca Chilufya.

“Zambia is a blessed country. So, I believe in the team. I believe in each and every player,” Kundananji said.

Zambia is launching preliminary preparations for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup to be hosted by New Zealand and Australia next summer.