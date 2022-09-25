9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, September 25, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Kundananji Excited With Shepolopolo Recall

By sports
55 views
0
Sports Kundananji Excited With Shepolopolo Recall
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Europe-based Zambia Women Team striker Rachael Kundananji has expressed her excitement after being recalled to the Shepolopolo squad.

Zambia coach Bruce Mwape has named Kundananji in his 32-member provisional squad for next month’s international friendly match against Netherlands.

The Madrid CFF forward missed the Africa Cup and the COSAFA Women’s Cup which Zambia won recently in South Africa.

“I am so happy that I am being called up and I am back in the team. Just like I promised, I am going to work extra hard to stay in the team this time no matter what,” Kundananji.

Zambia will face the Orange Lionesses in a friendly on Thursday, October 6 at the NAC Breda stadium in Breda.

“This is a great move as you can see we are preparing for the world cup.Looking forward to seeing our team beat Netherlands.We want to go and do something special at the World Cup,” she said.

Coach Mwape has also recalled striker Rachael Nachula and Prisca Chilufya.

“Zambia is a blessed country. So, I believe in the team. I believe in each and every player,” Kundananji said.

Zambia is launching preliminary preparations for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup to be hosted by New Zealand and Australia next summer.

Previous articleFailure by government to follow the Agriculture Calendar has an adverse impact on the Zambia’s food security

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Kundananji Excited With Shepolopolo Recall

Europe-based Zambia Women Team striker Rachael Kundananji has expressed her excitement after being recalled to the Shepolopolo squad. Zambia coach...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Sichone: Chipolopolo Loss Minor Setback

Sports sports - 1
Interim Chipolopolo coach Moses Sichone has described Friday night’s friendly away loss against Mali as a minor setback. Zambia lost 1-0 to Mali in Bamako...
Read more

Mwape Names Provisional Shepolopolo Team For Holland Friendly

Sports sports - 0
Shepolopolo Zambia coach Bruce Mwape has named his 32-member provisional squad for next month’s international friendly match against Netherlands. Zambia will face the Orange Lionesses...
Read more

Chipolopolo Suffers Mwepu and Patson Setback For Mali Friendlies

Sports sports - 2
Leicester City striker Patson Daka and Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu are out of this weekend’s two friendlies against hosts Mali in Bamako. FAZ General Secretary...
Read more

Chipolopolo Try To Focus on Mali Amidst Aljosa’s Absence

Sports sports - 6
Chipolopolo Zambia on Friday returns to action to play one of the few opponents they have never lost to. Mali hosts Chipolopolo in Bamako on...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.