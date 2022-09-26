The Lusaka City Council (LCC) has handed over a total number of 555 desks to various schools in Matero Constituency procured using the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

300 desks were acquired for Matero Boys Secondary School, 100 for Nelson Mandela Secondary School, meanwhile,105 were procured for George Central Primary School and 50 for Lilanda Combined Primary School respectively.

Lusaka Mayor Ms Chilando Chitangala who was represented by Muchinga Ward 28 Councilor Lee Mukupa, explained that the 555 furniture was funded by the 2020 Constituency Developed Fund allocation for Matero.

The Desks which were procured at a cost of k499, 500 were handed over during a colourful ceremony which was held at Matero Boys Secondary School.

“We as a Local Authority in conjunction with key stakeholders, are working tirelessly to ensure that there are enough desks in various schools in the city, so as to help meet the high demand of students ” she said.

The City Mother has since urged both Matero Boys Secondary School Management and the pupils to guard the newly delivered desks jealously.

Meanwhile, Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa who graced the handover ceremony thanked the government, through the Lusaka City Council (LCC) for delivering the 555 desks to the Matero Secondary School through the CDF.

Mr Sampa also cautioned the learners to make use of the newly delivered furniture in intensifying their studies and produce good results during exams.

The member of parliament also encouraged the community members to take keen interest in CDF matters by ensuring that they participate in submitting project proposals to the Ward Development Committees for CDF consideration.

The handover ceremony was attended by representatives from the Mayor, the Minister of Education, Matero Boys School Management and the pupils as well as the community members.

In a similar development, Chililabombwe Member of Parliament Paul Kabuswe stated that the district has received 1,500 desks.

Mr Kabuswe said that when the United Party for National Development (UPND) assumed office, President Hakainde Hichilema made education free for all, as he understands that education is the best equalizer and everyone has the right to education.

“Because of this, we have more pupils in schools, and as community leaders, we promised to buy desks using CDF,” Mr Kabuswe said

Mr Kabuswe cited that the arrival of these desks means that no child will sit on the floor when learning, and this is the change that the people of Chililabombwe voted for, and it is now here.

“Our teachers, please make sure that these desks are not vandalized,” he noted