Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gray Nkombo has described the death of late Mwense Council Chairperson, Humphrey Kapapula as painful.

Mr. Nkombo said government is saddened by the loss of a promising young leader who diligently worked to serve the people of Mwense.

The Minister thanked God for the life of the late council chairperson and the contribution he made in the development of Mwense town and the country at large.

He called on mourners to give a decent send off to the late Kapapula as he was fair and pleasant to work with.

Mr Nkombo said this in Lusaka today during the funeral service held at Cathedral of the Holy Cross.

Speaking earlier, Local Government Association of Zambia president Vincent Lilanda said the association has lost a good leader who served with passion.

Mr. Lilanda said the late Kapapula also served as the Luapula Province Local Government Association of Zambia Vice Chairperson and played worked hard to improve the welfare of all civic leaders.

Meanwhile, Patriotic Front (PF) acting president Given Lubinda said the late Mwense Chairperson spoke for the poor.

And the deceased wife, Sharon Kapapula and children have described the death of Mr. Kapapula as shocking adding that he will be missed.

They noted that Mr. Kapapula was a good father who took pride in the children’s achievement.

Mr Kapapula was found dead in the early hours of Thursday, September, 22, 2022 in Mwense. He has left behind a wife, 6 children and 3 grandchildren.