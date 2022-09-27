Sonny (Kevin Hart) is a stay-at-home parent who makes healthy smoothies, runs PTA meetings and curates school talent shows, but never makes time for himself; until old friend Huck (Mark Wahlberg) gives him an opportunity for independence.

PROS

Good performances by Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg.

Simple but effective storyline.

CONS

Poor acting by Che Tafari (Dash) who played Kevin Harts son. His performance felt forced and unnatural.

FAVORITE QUOTE

“He Is A Housewife. Sorry, English Is Not My First Language.” – Armando

CONCLUSION

‘Me Time is a light-hearted comedy about a tightly wound stay-at-home-dad who gets an opportunity to let off some steam on a wild weekend with an old buddy of his. It is precisely what you would expect from a Kevin Hart movie, filled with hilarious moments and doesn’t take itself too seriously.

Most of the time, the movie stays away from examining the dishonest, ambitious, and unstable dynamics of Sonny’s(Kevin Hart) marriage. That dynamic may have offered a little more intrigue to the plot of the movie, instead, spiraling chaos fills the void of any emotional journey. That is not necessarily a bad thing, as ‘Me Time is meant to be a fun easy-to-watch weekend movie.

‘Me Time’ may not be the best film by Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg but it sure is a lot of fun!

RATING

3 out of 5

BY KAPA KAUMBA