Following heavy rains have blow a roof at Kabanda primary school in Mwinilunga district in North Western Province .

District Commissioner (DC) Harrison Kamuna who rushed to the school upon learning of the development confirmed to ZANIS that the incidenthappened around 15:00 on Monday, while 53 grade two learners were having lessons.

“Fortunately our children were all safe, they escaped unhurt,” he said.

One classroom and home economics department office had one side of their roofs completely blown off while the computer lab had a few iron sheets removed.

Mr. Kamuna explained that apart from a few desks which got damaged as they got soaked, nothing else was destroyed.

The district administration working together with the local authority will utilize the five percent disaster fund component under Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to repair the damaged roof before rains intensify.

“This should not take us time to repair, we shall use CDF to quickly work on it,” he said.

The remote Town has recently experienced significant amount of rainfall activities.