9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Rains leaves destruction in Mwinilunga

By Support Editor
55 views
0
Economy Rains leaves destruction in Mwinilunga
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Following heavy rains have blow  a roof at Kabanda primary school in Mwinilunga district in North Western Province .

District Commissioner (DC) Harrison Kamuna who rushed to the school upon learning of the development confirmed to ZANIS that the incidenthappened around 15:00 on Monday, while 53 grade two learners were having lessons.

“Fortunately our children were all safe, they escaped unhurt,” he said.

One classroom and home economics department office had one side of their roofs completely blown off while the computer lab had a few iron sheets removed.

Mr. Kamuna explained that apart from a few desks which got damaged as they  got soaked, nothing else was destroyed.

The  district administration working together with the local authority will utilize the five percent disaster fund component under Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to repair the damaged roof before rains intensify.

“This should not take us time to repair, we shall use CDF to quickly work on it,” he said.

The remote Town has recently experienced significant amount of rainfall activities.

Previous articleMovie review : Me Time

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

EconomySupport Editor - 0

Rains leaves destruction in Mwinilunga

Following heavy rains have blow  a roof at Kabanda primary school in Mwinilunga district in North Western Province . District...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

161 Saving for Change groups operating in Kazungula to improve rural life

Economy Support Editor - 1
A total of 161 Savings for Change groups in 19 agricultural camps in Kazungula district have been created to empower rural communities with alternative livelihoods. Kazungula Senior...
Read more

Govt. plans to extend Zambezi river source forest cover

Economy Support Editor - 0
Government plans to extend the forest cover at the Zambezi river source in Ikeleng'i district by 1,700 hectares in order to protect and sustain...
Read more

The Mining Sector did not get Tax Exemptions in the 2022 budget-Chamber of Mines

Economy Chief Editor - 7
The Zambia Chamber of Mines has said that stakeholders in the mining sector should not mistake the much-needed competitive mining tax regime...
Read more

Vedanta makes moves into car battery industry

Economy Chief Editor - 5
Vedanta has set its eyes on Zambia with the prospect of investing in the electric car battery manufacturing sector. This follows the recent signing of...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.