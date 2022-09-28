9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Economy
Contagious Bovine Plural Pneumonia kills over 800 Cattle-West

By Support Editor
The Contagious Bovine Plural Pneumonia has killed over 800 cattle in Nkeyema district in Western province since June this year.

Provincial Veterinary Officer Stephen Tembo has disclosed that 835 out of 1,647 infected cattle have died from CBPP from June this year to-date.

He explained that the Veterinary Departments across the province have since put up measures to help stop the further spread of the disease in the region.

Dr Tembo said that in an effort to tighten collaboration across the region, the veterinary department in Kaoma district has since intercepted 10 heads of cattle that were illegally being moved from Mumbwa district to Nkeyema.

He confirmed the development, stating that the confiscation of illegally transported animals is in line with the Animal Health Act number 27 of 2010 of the laws of Zambia.

Dr Tembo  explained that the act empowers the department to control and prevent the introduction or spread of a known disease through unauthorised movements.

He noted that the illegal movement of animals has been the major contributor to the spread of the deadly CBPP outbreak in Western province.

Dr. Tembo said the confiscated animals will be disposed of through any method that the department will deem fit to deter would-be offenders.

“We want to dispose of these animals in a manner we will decide and I believe this will save as a deterrent to would-be perpetrators.” Dr. Tembo said.

The Provincial Veterinary Officer further called on members of the public, especially farmers to ensure that they get the necessary documents before moving their animals from one place to another, to avoid being in conflict with the law.

He stated that out of 16 districts in Western Province, only Mwandi, Sioma and Sesheke were CBPP free.

 Kaoma District Veterinary Officer Mwiinga Lilanda said Kaoma has recorded 49 deaths this year, a development he described as worrying.

Dr. Lilanda explained that most farmers are reluctant to report cases, without realizing that it is the only way the department can help them contain the disease.

