9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Government urged to include Mporokoso-Kaputa road in the 2023 national budget.

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Rural News Government urged to include Mporokoso-Kaputa road in the 2023 national budget.
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Some motorists in Nsama district have asked the government to consider including the Mporokoso-Kaputa road in the 2023 national budget.

One of the motorists, James Mulenga, said government should consider budgeting for the road to lessen the challenges transporters face accessing Nsama and Kaputa Towns.

Mr. Mulenga said the people of Nsama and Kaputa districts are expecting that government would budget for the tarring of the road.

In an interview with ZANIS in Kasama on Tuesday, day. Mr. Mulenga said he expects the new dawn government’s second budget to cater for most of the campaign promises which among them includes the upgrading of the road from gravel to bituminous standard.

“We in the transport sector are excited as and looking forward to the inclusion of the tarring of the Mporokoso/Kaputa via Nsama road in next year’s budget, he said.

The transport sector has for many years faced different challenges among them tear and wear, long travelling hours and accidents due to the bad state of the road especially during the rainy season.

His counterpart, Davison Lukwesa said his expectation is to see the opening of the area through the construction of a better road.

“The move will not only open the area to new investments especially in tourism and agriculture sectors but also boost the economic status of the two districts. “Mr. Lukwesa noted”.

He said the tarring of the long awaited road would also help to attract would be investors to set up industries such as rice mills and refrigeration in the two areas resulting in job creation.

Government is this Friday expected to announce its second national budget since assuming office in 2021.

Previous articleReports suggesting that Priests are not happy with Archbishop Alick Banda’s stance on homosexuality are false

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Government urged to include Mporokoso-Kaputa road in the 2023 national budget.

Some motorists in Nsama district have asked the government to consider including the Mporokoso-Kaputa road in the 2023 national...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Free education brings along teething problems – Mbangweta

Rural News Chief Editor - 0
Western Province Minister Kapelwa Mbangweta says Government’s free education policy , just like any new programme, comes with teething problems that...
Read more

Government reaffirms its resolve towards enhancing livestock farming in the country

Rural News Chief Editor - 0
The government has affirmed its commitment towards enhancing livestock farming for small scale farmer throughout the country. Consequently the new dawn government has resolved to...
Read more

500 teenage pregnancies recorded to date in Chipata

Rural News Chief Editor - 5
Over 500 teenage pregnancies were recorded in the first and second quarters of 2022 in Chipata City, health authorities in the area have...
Read more

Persons living with disabilities advised to utilize govt’s empowerment opportunities

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
The government has advised persons living with disabilities to ensure that they benefit from its various empowerment funds if they are to contribute meaningfully...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.