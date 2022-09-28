Some motorists in Nsama district have asked the government to consider including the Mporokoso-Kaputa road in the 2023 national budget.

One of the motorists, James Mulenga, said government should consider budgeting for the road to lessen the challenges transporters face accessing Nsama and Kaputa Towns.

Mr. Mulenga said the people of Nsama and Kaputa districts are expecting that government would budget for the tarring of the road.

In an interview with ZANIS in Kasama on Tuesday, day. Mr. Mulenga said he expects the new dawn government’s second budget to cater for most of the campaign promises which among them includes the upgrading of the road from gravel to bituminous standard.

“We in the transport sector are excited as and looking forward to the inclusion of the tarring of the Mporokoso/Kaputa via Nsama road in next year’s budget, he said.

The transport sector has for many years faced different challenges among them tear and wear, long travelling hours and accidents due to the bad state of the road especially during the rainy season.

His counterpart, Davison Lukwesa said his expectation is to see the opening of the area through the construction of a better road.

“The move will not only open the area to new investments especially in tourism and agriculture sectors but also boost the economic status of the two districts. “Mr. Lukwesa noted”.

He said the tarring of the long awaited road would also help to attract would be investors to set up industries such as rice mills and refrigeration in the two areas resulting in job creation.

Government is this Friday expected to announce its second national budget since assuming office in 2021.